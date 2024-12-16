News Outlet Shares Disgusting Daniel Penny Tweet, Draws Angry Reactions

The Daily Mail is getting crushed for a stupid tweet about Daniel Penny.

The former member of the Marines was recently acquitted in the death of Jordan Neely by a New York City jury.

The trial captivated the attention of Americans, and drew plenty of different reactions. Many people - including myself - believed it was insane charges were even brought.

Neely was threatening and out of control. Penny stepped up and restrained him in order to protect people who couldn't protect themselves.

Daily Mail crushed for stupid Daniel Penny tweet.

Penny being acquitted was a huge win for common sense, but that didn't stop the Daily Mail from running an outrageously stupid tweet.

The company is getting crushed after referring to Penny as the "subway killer" when captioning a photo of him with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance. The trio was together at the Army/Navy game this past weekend. The tweet was deleted at some point Monday morning.

You can see a screenshot of it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in, and people weren't happy at all.

What was the Daily Mail thinking with this tweet? It's absolute insanity. Daniel Penny's name has been dragged through the mud and his life was nearly ruined because he stepped up and did the right thing.

That makes him a good guy. That makes him the kind of person you want next to you in a foxhole. Instead of approaching the situation with some common sense, the Daily Mail decided to tweet that he's a "subway killer."

Absolute insanity. You're not paying attention if you're not upset.

What do you think of the Daily Mail's tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.