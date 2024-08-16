Cult CNN Panel Loses Their Collective Minds Over Congresswoman Mispronouncing 'Kamala Harris'

Why give an actual interview when you have the folks over at CNN doing your dirty work for you? Seriously, why would Kamala Harris ever, ever give an actual interview?

The entire mainstream media is actively doing it all for her! They love her. They'll defend her to the death, even though they thought she was dumb literally 30 days ago.

But now? Oh buddy. Now that Joe Biden has been shoved out of office and off the ticket, and Kamala Harris has been inserted onto it, she's the greatest thing since sliced bread and needs to be protected like a child.

Don't believe me? Well, do I have a CNN video clip for you!

We are with Nancy Mace here

My God. These people are literally insane. It's a cult. They wanna call MAGA folks a cult, and they're probably right, but they are no better.

I mean, it's like they rehearsed it! OK, let's all say it together in unison on 3: 1, 2, 3 … KAMALA!!!!!

Hey, woke CNN losers – why don't you leave Nancy Mace alone? She's ours. Not yours. Ours. She's a Waffle House waitress who loves this country and loves bikini pictures. And if that makes her right, I don't wanna be wrong!

And by the way, it's an honest mistake to make. I do it all the time. Hell, my wife had to correct me just a few weeks ago, and I looked at her and said, "seriously?" I had NO idea it was one word – Kamala. I always thought Kam-Mala.

And you know why? Because Kamala Harris has literally done nothing for four years. Nothing. Barely said a word. Never been in the spotlight. Never lifted a finger. I forgot she existed most of the time.

And now she's gonna run the country? Of course! Because she has idiots like this CNN panel screaming racism at poor Nancy Mace for crap like this.

We are so COOOOOKED as a country. Football season needs to get here, pronto.