Cracker Barrel Sales Are Surging And If I Gave You 1,000 Guesses You'd Never Guess Why

Gen-Z is falling in love with Cracker Barrel – welcome to the real world, kiddos! – but not because of the Sunrise Sampler.

I'm more of a Grandpa's Breakfast guy, but whatever. You can't go wrong.

Anyway, the recent college grads have brought all their hopes, dreams and aspirations to the finest establishment in the country, not for the food, but for … the clothes. Old, vintage sweaters and crewnecks that your mom, who is probably a grandma now, wore back in the 80s and 90s are now all the rage for the youngins' today.

Remember these bad boys? Of course you do! Well, they're brand new to the TikTokers out there nowadays, and they are gobbling them up like a slice of that wonderful meatloaf.

"Yall, only 30 bucks," gasped TikToker Emily as she unleashed a video of her running "to Cracker Barrel for the cutest vintage hunting and fishing crewnecks."

Cracker Barrel is hip again

It's the little things in life, I reckon. That video? Over 2 million views. No big deal.

The clothes we used to make fun of mom and grandma for wearing are now all the rage at your nearest Cracker Barrel. Who would've thunk it?

Well, me. I actually would've thunk it. Of course the Gen-Zers like this stuff. Nostalgia is the name of the game right now. It's the quickest way to a quick buck, if you ask me. Back in my hometown of Vero Beach (go Indians!), a place called Quik Snak just reopened after closing for the "final" time 20 years ago.

People were obsessed with it back in the 90s and guess what? The place has been sold out every single day since reopening earlier this month.

Things that we think are stupid today – and that's pretty much everything, by the way – will be cool again when we're all grandparents ourselves.

There's going to be a time in, like, 2070 when something called the "iPhone" makes a comeback, because whatever the hell generation is alive then will stumble upon one in a thrift shop and make it cool again. Trust me.

Anyway, these crewnecks and sweatshirts are selling like hotcakes at Cracker Barrel's far and wide, with sales up … 700%!!!!!! … according to CB SVP Laura Daily.

"We know Gen-Z loves vintage clothing so we’re so thrilled to know they have found this unique item and are loving it just as much as we are," she said, according to Country Living.

I bet you are, Laura. Not a bad way to enter the final Q of 2024, huh?

OK, carry on with your Wednesdays. That's all from OutKick's unofficial Cracker Barrel reporter.

Back to you in the studio!