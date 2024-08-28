Couple Rolls Range Rover Into A River After Accidentally Putting It In Gear While Engaged In 'Sexual Activity'

Having sex in a vehicle while it's parked without fear that it will roll away is precisely the reason the parking brake was invented. Okay, so that might not be entirely accurate.

But a properly set parking brake is going to make it more difficult, if not impossible, for a vehicle that has accidentally been put in gear to roll away. I say that with a fair amount of certainty.

Unfortunately, for a Pennsylvania couple that was having some early morning fun alongside the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, either the parking brake wasn't set properly or it failed to prevent the vehicle from rolling away.

Whatever the reason, the Range Rover they were in ended up being the second vehicle to take a plunge into the river in the last two weeks.

It sounds like there's more to this story than a couple having sex rolling a vehicle into a river

No word on whether a couple having sex in a vehicle was responsible for the first incident or not. When it comes to Wednesday morning's incident, that's exactly what took place, according to FOX 29.

Philadelphia police say that a man and a woman were engaging in sexual activity in the backseat of the Range Rover when the woman accidentally "disengaged the gear."

How she did that from the backseat may never be known. Seriously? What kind of acrobatics were being performed here? Whatever it was, it caused the parked vehicle to roll into the water around 4:45 am.

The man and woman were both able to escape the vehicle without suffering any injuries. The Range Rover wasn't so lucky and had to be pulled from the water a few hours later.

As far as we know, the couple went about their day as if nothing had happened. No further reports indicate that either of them were arrested. Nothing to say that anything out of the ordinary took place.

I don't know what the odds are that this is a happily married couple having themselves a romantic early morning in the back of the family Range Rover before grabbing some breakfast and heading to work, but I bet they're low.