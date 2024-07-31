Country Star Who Didn't Wear Underwear On Stage Promotes New Album In 'Queer Since Birth' Shirt

Maren Morris, the country singer who rocked our nation earlier this month by not wearing underwear on stage, is back in the news.

This time, she's promoting her upcoming album by wearing a "Queer Since Birth" shirt in a now-viral TikTok post. Morris came out as bisexual in June – you can figure out why! – and has been an absolute loose cannon ever since.

Morris also took to Instagram on Tuesday to promote her new album, sans shirt. Instead, she rocked some lingerie from her couch, which was a choice many folks seemed to get behind.

What a pistol:

Maren Morris is here to promote her new country songs

See? Maren Morris has become an absolute wild card on the country music scene. Forget everything you know about country music – which shouldn't be hard given what it is now compared to 20 years ago. Throw that all out the window.

This is Maren Morris' time to shine. For better or for worse, she's here, she's queer, and she's ready to steer country music into the back-half of 2024. What a twist. (what a rhyme by me, too!)

What a time to be alive, huh? Certainly a far-cry from the golden age of country music, at least in my opinion. Remember the late 1990s? You had Martina McBride, Reba, Faith Hill, Gretchen Wilson and Shania Twain all competing for glory. Those were the days. Back when country music was country music. Oh well.

Look, I don't care what she is, who she likes, doesn't like, etc … Seriously, I don't. I'm here for the #content. That's it. If someone gets too far out of line – the Olympics, for example – I'll chime in and take them down best I can. But this? Eh. I'm numb to everything at this point. If Maren Morris is going to be the new content machine in country music, I guess we all better strap in, because it seems like we're in for a wild ride.

I mean, let's just take a quick look at the lyrics playing in the background of that above song:

"Necklace rests just so on your collarbone

Now I guess I know how your perfume smells on me, baby

We could switch the roles, let me take control

Body, mind & soul

Let me undress every layer.."

What a doozy.

She came out as bisexual for Pride month, went viral for not wearing underwear – and not hiding it very well – earlier this month, and now she's leaning into her sexuality, which, apparently, stemmed from birth. Color me shocked. Didn't know that's how it worked, but I reckon if we should listen to anyone, it's Maren Morris.

What a time to be alive. Yeeeeeeeeeeehaw!