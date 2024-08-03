Country Singer Loses Her Mind On Mouthy Fan During Show And Kicks Him Out

Hey, scumbags – if you're gonna be an a--hole to country music star Carly Pearce during her show, you better have a refundable ticket, because you're gonna be hitting the bricks early.

Pearce not only stopped her show Friday night after an unruly fan got a little mouthy at the top, but she then proceeded to scold him in front of the entire audience before kicking him to the curb.

The genesis of it all? According to boots on the ground, Pearce stopped playing to tell fans she was going to "tell them a little" about herself. Frankly, that's dumb and nobody cares, but that's not the point here.

This fan apparently then proceeded to shout "nobody cares," which I found funny. Carly, however, did NOT:

Carly Pearce isn't putting up with the nonsense

Somebody get him out of here, I do not want him at my show. Get out of my show.

If you’re gonna be an a**hole, you’re gonna have to say it to me and then get the f**k out of my show. I do not have time for dicks… see you later.

What a rant! Get 'em, Carly!

Look, I despise when singers get on stage and act preachy to us. It's the worst. Frankly, it's partly why I hate concerts.

We don't care what you think or want to say or talk about. Sorry. A couple little quips here and there is fine, but can we just stick to the songs and get on with it?

You know who's the absolute worst at it? Miranda Lambert. She LOVES to tell you what you can and can't do at her shows. OK, Miranda. We gotcha.

Anyway, all that being said … don't be a dick. Carly Pearce is right on that one. Not cool. Funny, but not cool. And if you're gonna come at her, you best be able to handle the heat on the off chance she hears you, because you're gonna PAY. Clearly.

Was it worth the laughs? Maybe. Again, I thought it was funny, so there's that. I also would've been pumped to get outta there and beat the traffic, so I would've been thrilled to get kicked out. But that's just me.

All in all, some solid content out of Carly's show last night. And that's all we can ask for on a Saturday in early August.