Costco Fans Claim New Item Tastes Just Like Chick-Fil-A Classic

Are you tired of sitting in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru and spending $50 on a bag of sandwiches? Costco shoppers claim they have found an item that can save you money.

With the price of a basic Chick-fil-A classic chicken sandwich hovering at $5.09 in the Midwest, savvy consumers are turning to Kirkland Brand's new "Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets" as a way to save money on those fast-food runs.

The influencers at Instagram's CostcoBuys claim Kirkland has created a "dupe" at a price you're going to love.

A 3lb. bag of the Kirkland fillets sells for $12.99 and that gets you 10 servings. Let's do some quick math: $12.99 / 10 fillets = $1.29 PER fillet.

"These are way better than the Just Bare Fillets IMO. Our family uses these for just about any kind of dish. Chicken sandwiches, Asian, chicken parm etc. Picky eater kiddos approved!" a Costco member named Heather wrote on Instagram.

Just Bare fillets used to be the gold-standard duplicate for Chick-fil-A sandwiches, but now customers are saying the game has changed and you'll be making duplicate Chick-fil-A sandwiches on Sunday when your local store is closed.

"I thought these were better than just bare 🔥 they’re so flavorful and good macros," another Instagram user wrote.

"Best fillets we’ve ever had from Costco. So far we’re going through a bag a week with hangry teenagers," said another.

Chick-fil-A prices are soaring

It's not your imagination that Chick-fil-A prices have soared since Bidenflation began its grip on consumers. As of January, Chick-fil-A prices were up 21% in two years.

But, because Americans are addicted to this chicken, the customers just kept coming and coming in 2024. Kids meals at CFA are up a whopping 63% since 2014.

Parents are left scrambling for alternatives and Costco shoppers say these new Kirkland chicken breasts could get the job done.

Just stop over to Costco, grab some sauces and head home to fire up your air fryer.

Give it a shot. Let the OutKick Culture Department know how it goes.

