Costco Fans Lose It Over Executive Member's Clothing Invention

The next time someone claims American ingenuity is dead, show them this video of Costco Executive Member Trevor Staley's new invention: The Costco Executive Member's jacket.

The Internet was buzzing over the weekend after Staley debuted his DIY jacket. The world had never seen anything like it, especially now that Costco has introduced card scanners at entrances to stores across the United States.

Instead of fumbling around in his wallet for his card, Staley decided to use his brain like engineers who flew us to the moon back in 1969.

"Taking Costco membership to the next level with this exclusive Members Only jacket," Staley wrote on Instagram. "If you’re an Executive Member like me, why not have a jacket to let everyone know?"

He's not wrong. You (and I) big dogs who roll with the black card pay top-dollar. It's time to start acting like we are elite.

"Complete with a shiny "Executive Member’s Only" logo to tell everyone how important you are and a QR code for easy store entry and shopping convenience. All made with my Cricut machine and Cricut materials," Staley, who claims to have "Big DIY Energy," continued.

Costco fans want this jacket and they wanted it days ago

"Adding "make a Costco coat" to our to do list this weekend," the social media team at Dremel wrote on Instagram.

While brands like Costco and Criscut were trying to get in on Staley's buzz, the Costco superfans noticed two tidbits from this video that only superfans would've noticed.

Staley doesn't use a Kirkland-brand jacket for his Executive Member's Only jacket. That was a disappointment. At the end, he snags a $1.50 hot dog and it's on a sesame bun. That's unheard of at Costco and had superfans completely caught off-guard.

Costco truthers attack DIY dad's Member's Only jacket idea over the QR code

Because we're talking about the Internet and people unable to just have fun for once in their miserable lives, it didn't take long before the truthers came out of the woodwork.

Their focus was over Staley leaving plastic on the QR code. They say the code Staley used is a one-and-done and devalues this whole viral video.

"it’s not real. He didn’t take the plastic off of the QR code like he did on the words. If he used this QR code, it was just for the one time," one truther noted.

"It’s fake. They continuously update the code to prevent fraud," some woman named Liz chimed in.

Ah, but Costco superfans fought back with a workaround.

"Take a pic of the barcode on the back of the actual card. Or add the barcode to Google Wallet," a superfan wrote.

Where did Staley get this idea?

Remember the guy with the Costco rotisserie chicken barcode shirt, so the chickens wouldn't be scanned?

Costco shoppers are just a different breed.