Coors Banquet Sells Genius Proposal Six Pack, But It Might Start Some Fights

Published|Updated

Coors Banquet is using a popular moment from "Yellowstone" to sell some proposal six packs.

The popular beer brand is probably my favorite beer. I even have some sitting in the fridge right now. Nothing hits the spot like an ice cold Coors Banquet.

I also love the neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan. Coors has found a way to fuse the beer with the hit show and a very popular scene.

The moment Beth proposed to Rip.

Coors Banquet sells "Yellowstone" inspired proposal six packs.

The beer brand is selling a six pack with a special compartment for a wedding ring, and the setup that retails for $150 even includes a replica ring of the from the show.

The hidden compartment is hidden in the bottom and then pops out. You can see photos of it here.

Coors Banquet is selling a proposal six pack. (Credit: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Now, I love this idea. Proposing with a six pack of Coors Banquet sounds awesome to me, and the fact it has ties to "Yellowstone" is even better.

You could pop the question and then immediately pop a cold one. What's not to love? However, I could see women not loving this idea.

Coors Banquet is a man's beer. You drink it and start instantly feeling like a cowboy. It's pretty much the only thing we drank when I lived in Montana. It's a badass beer, but would a woman really want it tied to a proposal?

I recently got engaged, and I'm not really sold that it's something women would swoon over. I could easily see some women not being happy with a six pack proposal. I fear it could start some arguments.

I've texted my fiancee to see what she would have done if I popped the question with a Coors Banquet six pack and a ring hidden inside. I don't want to speak for her, but I have a feeling she wouldn't be a fan. I will certainly update when I hear back from her. What do you think? Would you use a Coors Banquet sixer inspired by "Yellowstone" to pop the question? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.