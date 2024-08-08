Coors Banquet Sells Genius Proposal Six Pack, But It Might Start Some Fights

Coors Banquet is using a popular moment from "Yellowstone" to sell some proposal six packs.

The popular beer brand is probably my favorite beer. I even have some sitting in the fridge right now. Nothing hits the spot like an ice cold Coors Banquet.

I also love the neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan. Coors has found a way to fuse the beer with the hit show and a very popular scene.

The moment Beth proposed to Rip.

Coors Banquet sells "Yellowstone" inspired proposal six packs.

The beer brand is selling a six pack with a special compartment for a wedding ring, and the setup that retails for $150 even includes a replica ring of the from the show.

The hidden compartment is hidden in the bottom and then pops out. You can see photos of it here.

Now, I love this idea. Proposing with a six pack of Coors Banquet sounds awesome to me, and the fact it has ties to "Yellowstone" is even better.

You could pop the question and then immediately pop a cold one. What's not to love? However, I could see women not loving this idea.

Coors Banquet is a man's beer. You drink it and start instantly feeling like a cowboy. It's pretty much the only thing we drank when I lived in Montana. It's a badass beer, but would a woman really want it tied to a proposal?

I recently got engaged, and I'm not really sold that it's something women would swoon over. I could easily see some women not being happy with a six pack proposal. I fear it could start some arguments.

I've texted my fiancee to see what she would have done if I popped the question with a Coors Banquet six pack and a ring hidden inside. I don't want to speak for her, but I have a feeling she wouldn't be a fan. I will certainly update when I hear back from her. What do you think? Would you use a Coors Banquet sixer inspired by "Yellowstone" to pop the question? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.