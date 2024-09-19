Controversy At The Oklahoma State Fair As Car Giveaway Contest Winner Accused Of Using Porta Potty Poop To Win

Shenanigans at the Oklahoma State Fair involving a cup, a porta potty, and poop leaves the second-place finisher calling foul on the winner of a car giveaway contest.

The "Stinkin' Sentra Giveaway" came to an end on Sunday with Brian Richmond Checotah, Oklahoma being declared the winner of a 2024 Nissan Sentra. He had outlasted three other people who entered the vehicle last Thursday morning.

The last of which was Chris Deschner of Arkansas. He tapped out on Sunday evening, but says he did so out of "self-respect" after his opponent used a dirty tactic to gain an advantage.

The rules of the contest were straightforward. The contestants were given a bathroom break every three hours. Anything that they consumed in the vehicle would have to stay in the vehicle.

Oklahoma State Fair spokesperson Scott Munz clarified that for Koco News. He said, "Anything that is brought to them to eat in the car has to stay in the car."

"So, if you eat half a corn dog and throw the rest in the back, that corn dog stays in there. If you eat a turkey leg, you gnaw on the meat and the bone, all that stuff stays in the car."

Now let's take a look at the claims being made by the runner-up. According to Deschner, who addressed how he ended up leaving the vehicle on Facebook, the winner used one of the bathroom breaks to scoop up poop out of a porta potty with a cup.

You can't help but feel for the runner-up, but scooping poop out of the porta potty with a cup wasn't a disqualifier

He then brought said cup of poop back into the car. Deschner, realizing what had taken place, contacted the folks in charge of the competition to inform them of Richmond's attempt to stink him out of the car.

The host of the competition determined that the cup of poop was against the rules, but that it wasn't worthy of a disqualification. They were simply going to remove the cup of poop and continue as if nothing had happened. That wasn't about to take place on Deschner's watch.

He explained his decision not to continue with the contest, "I said I have more self-respect for myself. And no, I'm not going to continue. That is against the rules. You're not allowed to sh*t yourself in the car. What's the difference of scooping it out of the f*cking porta potty?"

Deschner is understandably upset that he didn't end up with the car, but considers himself to be the winner. He beat the other guy, in his mind anyway, and he did it without stooping to the level of putting his hand in a porta potty to do so.

At the end of the day, he called it a once in a lifetime experience that he was glad he participated in. He walks away with his self-respect and the other guy, the actual winner, walks away with a new car.

I don't want to be the one who "porta potty poop in a cup" shames the runner-up, but it sounds like he was looking for an out. He was hoping that if he protested loud enough they would declare him the winner.

They didn’t do that. They stuck to their guns and, more importantly, recognized the contestant who lived up to the motto, if you ain't cheating, you ain't trying. Clearly, Richmond wanted the car more and he deservedly was recognized as the winner.