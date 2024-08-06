Conor McGregor Unleashes Wild Anti-Trump Rant

Conor McGregor went crazy on social media Monday.

McGregor melted down on X after Donald Trump said during an interview with Adin Ross that Khabib Nurmagomedov is his favorite UFC fighter.

Seems like a pretty vanilla and innocent comment. Well, McGregor didn't take it that way at all, and fired off some insane tweets.

Conor McGregor unloads on Donald Trump with unhinged rant

In a series of now-deleted tweets, McGregor attacked Trump for praising his former UFC rival and claimed it was a "campaign ending decision."

Yes, Conor McGregor thinks Donald Trump just lost himself the election by praising the Russian-born superstar fighter.

"To pick a retired inbred fighter from Dagestan Russia who has 3 main events only to his name is astounding. Over all the American fighters that have backed him. It's a shocking decision," McGregor tweeted Monday night.

He also questioned whether Trump is even a billionaire and suggested he's simply worth a "couple hundred million."

You can see screenshots of the tweets below.

Totally normal behavior from an adult man. Totally reasonable to attack the former President and current Republican nominee for choosing Khabib as his favorite fighter.

I'm not even sure why it's a shocking choice. Trump likes winners, and there's a serious argument to be made Khabib is the greatest UFC fighter in the history of the organization. He left fighting with a perfect 29-0 record.

When is the last time McGregor was actually relevant in the octagon? Five years ago? Six years ago? His last win was in 2018. Now, he's melting down on social media over an off-the-cuff comment from Trump.

It's beyond bizarre behavior.

Go outside and touch grass, Conor. It's not that big of a deal. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.