Congresswoman Lily Tang Williams Is A Republican Superstar After Crushing Her Opponent To Dust Last Night

Look, I hate blogging about politics on a college football Saturday in November. Hate it.

But Zach, this is your THIRD political blog this morning alone!

I know! And I hate it. You think I wanna do this? No. But it's crunch time in this country. We've got four days left, and it's all hands on deck. Leave it all out on the field.

As totally normal Tim Walz would say, it's the final period of the football match!

So, here I am, blogging yet again about politics. But I'll be honest with you, this one is completely justified. I think I have found the next superstar in the Republican Party. The one who will one day replace Donald Trump. Some think it's JD Vance. Others believe it's Ron DeSantis.

Nope. You're wrong. The only right answer? Republican congresswoman Lily Tang Williams:

Lily Tang is one of us!

My God. This chick has got IT. Whatever IT is, Lily Tang Williams has IT and more. What a pistol. What a debate performance.

Legendary stuff right here. No clue if she's gonna win or not – forgive me, I'm not up to speed on my New Hampshire politics – but Lords know she would down here in Florida.

Hey, Maggie Goodlander – piss off! Go back to your million-dollar mansion and leave us simpletons alone. We don't wanna hear it. We stand with Lily Tang Williams!

You wanna know the absolute best part about Lily? She's authentic as hell. There ain't a script in site for Lily. No teleprompter. None of it. She's speaking straight from her heart. From her soul. From her gut.

You think Kamala Harris could hold her own against Lily? No shot. Not a chance in hell. I'm not sure any Democrat could. Lily would mop the floor with all of them.

"Democrats, including my opponent, blame corporations for high inflation," Tang Williams said. "I blame Washington, D.C. The government can print unlimited money and borrow in order to pay."

Amen, sister! Fight the good fight.

We stand with Lily Tang!



