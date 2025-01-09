Preview For New Horror-Thriller Will Melt Your Brain, Features Star Actress: WATCH

The full preview for "Companion" is here, and it's wild.

The highly-anticipated film stars "Yellowjackets" star Sophie Thatcher, and virtually nothing is known about the plot of the horror-thriller.

The only plot details released simply state, "New Line Cinema—the studio that brought you ‘The Notebook’—and the unhinged creators of ‘Barbarian’ cordially invite you to experience a new kind of love story…"

Full trailer for "Companion" released.

That is obviously virtually nothing to go on, but some new clues are in the trailer. Specifically, it appears the film will follow a robot played by Thatcher that comes alive and starts thinking for itself.

Not only does it start thinking for itself, but it has an itch for killing that must be scratched. Does that sound intriguing?

It definitely should, and the preview is absolutely bonkers. Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think about the preview? I think it looks damn good, and I love the robot angle. Plus, Thatcher is a legit grade-A talent.

She's the best part of "Yellowjackets," and I have a feeling she's going to be the best part of "Companion." When I talk about elite acting talent, I'm talking about someone like her.

While horror isn't my main genre, I do appreciate it when done correctly, and it looks like "Companion" is absolutely going to push the limits.

That's what people want to see. Give us a bloodbath that also messes with our minds.

You can catch "Companion" in theaters starting January 31. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.