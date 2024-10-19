Comedian Went On ESPN's College GameDay And Dropped A Couple Vulgar One-Liners That Had To Have Disney Fuming

Well, someone may be getting canned over at ESPN today. OR, or, ESPN may be evolving and embracing comedy.

I doubt it, but who knows! Crazier things have happened.

For those who missed it – or were hosting a toddler's birthday party, like yours truly – comedian Tony Hinchcliffe was given an actual live microphone on ESPN's College GameDay this morning in Austin, and he proceeded to treat it like it was another Netflix special.

Difference was, this was ESPN. Not Netflix. And Kill Tony had the internet TALKING after this performance:

ESPN had to be SWEATING over this one

Hilarious. I'm all in on this. Now, was ESPN thrilled? No idea. I can't imagine the wokes over at Disney were happy with terms like prepubescent lesbian and brokeback Bob the builder flying around their family show at 10 in the morning, but we'll see.

If they were caught off guard by it, they've clearly never seen nor heard a Kill Tony episode. Hichcliffe is absolutely ruthless whenever he gets a mic in his hand, and it inevitably leaves people feeling just a bit uneasy.

For those unfamiliar with Tony's … style … here are a few clips from the Tom Brady roast last summer:

That's my kinda comedy – and it's exactly what comedy should be, frankly – but still, not sure if it's what I'd want my 10-year-old college football-loving kid watching as he's gearing up for a big Saturday.

It does seem like this is the route ESPN is going recently, though. I mean, the network gave Pat McAfee a billion dollars to simulcast his show on its airwaves every single day.

Don't know if you've ever watched an episode of Pat's show, but it ain't exactly breaking down film. The cuss words fly on that show, and McAfee himself has even brought some of that to GameDay.

In any event, I'd imagine the juices were PUMPING back at the Bristol control desk this morning, and whenever the big-wigs sweat over there, it's a win for us.

Carry on!