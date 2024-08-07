Comedian, TV Star Mocks Trump With 'God Bless The USA' Parody Song During Horrific 'Comics For Kamala' Call

If you're a Parks & Rec fan, look away. I don't want you to see this. Or hear this. It's too late for me. You still have a chance.

Nick Offerman – AKA Ron Swanson from the hit NBC show – has gone off the deep end. He's a lunatic. A weirdo. He looks like he smells bad, which you will see here in just a minute.

In maybe the saddest news of the day, Offerman has gone all in on Kamala Harris with perhaps the most horrific parody song of ‘God Bless the USA’ you will ever – and I mean ever – hear. It's maybe the toughest three minutes I've ever had to sit through, but I had to watch it, so you do, too.

Offerman took aim at Donald Trump and Republicans with his hit song during last night's … Comics for Kamala … Zoom call, which honestly sounds worse than death. Like, if someone gave me the option of A) dying, or B) sitting on this call, I think I would choose death 10 times out of 10.

I just can't imagine a worse hell. And after seeing this song by Nick Offerman, I think you'll gladly jump off the cliff with me:

Nick Offerman isn't half the man Ron Swanson was

My God. I don't know what to say. It's such a fall from grace. Ron Swanson is maybe my favorite TV character of all time. He's such an icon, and he's literally the polar opposite of that dirty tree-hugger you just watched.

Ron Swanson is the most anti-government person on this planet. That's his whole shtick. It's what makes him funny. And, frankly, relatable.

You know who Ron Swanson would love? Donald Trump. He'd laugh at the very notion of Kamala Harris being President. But, like the rest of Hollywood – and sane folks in general – Nick Offerman has gone completely insane. They hate Trump so much they resort to … whatever that was from Nick.

It's incredible how Kamala Harris has to have all these corny XXXX for Kamala events set up just to make her seem cool. Like, what are we doing here? "White Guys for Kamala" was hilarious from start to finish, and now we have "Comedians for Kamala."

Do they not see how lame they look? Like, did Nick Offerman really write this song and go, ‘Yes, this is it. This is a winner. They’re gonna love it.'

No shot. It's awful. If it were funny, I'd tell you. Believe me, I'd tell you. Politics aside, I appreciate good humor. It has nothing to do with the content in the song. Funny is funny, and fair is fair.

That was not funny. It was just awful. Pure torture. And Ron looks like he hasn't showered in a week.

Sad times.