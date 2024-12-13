Massive Elk Captured On Video, Footage Is Glorious: WATCH

An absolutely unreal video of an elk is blowing up online.

Incredible elk video goes viral.

I was enjoying my morning coffee when the great Joe Kinsey hit a group chat with a shocking video of an elk spotted in Colorado.

The video was so stunning that I initially thought it had to be created by AI. Nope. It's 100% real and was originally posted on TikTok by @coloradoadventuresco.

Check it out below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I can promise it's one of the craziest animal thunderdome videos you'll ever see.

Like I said, the video is incredible. It's absolutely majestic. That is an incredible beast, and I'm certainly not the only one who feels that way.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Majestic!!! You’re very fortunate to see him, I’m jealous

Beautiful but his antlers have to be so heavy

The beauty of God’s creation.

omg he's absolutely Beautiful.

I'm seeing it. But I can't wrap my head around the sheer size.

He’s magnificent and people need to leave him be and let him live a long and prosperous life.

Just stunning!! Really puts it into perspective

Yeah, I'd say calling that beast "stunning" is certainly one way to sum it up. We've had plenty of hunting and other crazy animal thunderdome stories lately.

It's great to see a big buck get bagged, but it's also pretty cool to see moments like this one. That's a creature most people couldn't ever even dream of seeing in person.

