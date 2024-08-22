Colorado Football Player To Caitlin Clark: 'Call Me'

Caitlin Clark has reached a new level of fame. The Indiana Fever guard is, like it or not, the new face of the WNBA. She was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in April and has brought a ton of eyeballs from the college ranks along with her.

The added attention means that there are going to be some who decide to shoot their shot with her. It happens to all the greats. Look no further than Tom Brady. He had shots coming his way even before he was divorced from Gisele.

It's all part of being in the spotlight.

That takes us to a video that surfaced on social media this week. Assuming it's not some sort of AI - and for the record it doesn't appear to be - it looks like an unnamed Colorado football player, with total disregard for her boyfriend Connor McCaffrey, decided to shoot his shot.

"We’re back with the word of the day again?" he asks a Colorado videographer in the 30-second clip.

"Let’s go with Fever. My girl Caitlin Clark is balling. She’s doing a great job. I look up to her and all she’s done for the sport. And if she sees this, I’m a great guy. I have the best intentions. Call me."

If anyone knows about shooters shooting, it's Caitlin Clark

What can I say? Shooters shoot. Sometimes they miss horribly, and sometimes the intended target has been dating someone for over a year.

Did he know that Clark was in a relationship? Did he take the shot anyway? I'm going to give him the benefit of the doubt here. There's a lot going on in Colorado these days.

It's well within the realm of possibility that he truly didn’t know the most recognizable female athlete in the United States right now had a boyfriend.

That said, I don't think he'll be receiving a call from Caitlin Clark anytime soon.