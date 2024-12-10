College Football Reporter Jordan Giorgio Has Social Media Talking After Her First Big Ten Championship

Conference championship weekend has come and gone, but social media isn’t quite finished handing out its awards yet. ESPN college football reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi was hands down the biggest winner from the weekend's festivities.

She hosted the Dr. Pepper halftime challenge at the SEC championship game, social media took notice, and she went from struggling for eyeballs at Bally Sports to a certified viral superstar. It can happen in the blink of an eye if you're prepared for the bright lights. ShahAhmadi was prepared.

Another college football reporter being given social media's stamp of approval is CBS Sports reporter Jordan Giorgio. She hit the sidelines for her first Big Ten championship game, and while she didn’t get much attention during the game, she still managed to go viral.

On Monday night, she posted a picture of herself at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis during Oregon's win over Penn State on Saturday night. She checked her first Big Ten championship game box in the caption and more than a million and a half views later college football has another star.

Giorgio proved, as current Buccaneers reporter Aileen Hnatiuk once did, that you don't have to create your viral magic on game day between the white lines or by having a camera catch you at the right moment.

The power of social media extends beyond the field of play. If you're a star, the internet will more times than not find you. Giorgio has been discovered.

Jordan Giorgio made the most of her first Big Ten championship game appearance

Giorgio, a Florida State alum, got her start as a sideline with her alma mater, according to her Linkedin. After several years working for Seminole Productions, she took a job with ESPN as a Production Runner.

She spent time there working on Monday Night Football and as an assistant for Dick Vitale during a season of college basketball. She then worked at NBC Sports Washington as a reporter and host.

After nearly five and a half years there, she wound up where she currently is as a reporter and host for CBS Sports and, thanks to her first ever Big Ten championship appearance, she can add "internet star" to her impressive resume.

Well done. We can now officially say that there were two big winners to come out of conference championship weekend.