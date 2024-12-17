Cody Bellinger Trade Makes His Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Wife's Ex His New Teammate

Cody Bellinger was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The deal for the outfielder/first baseman came together after the Yankees missed out on signing Juan Soto, who opted for more cash with the Mets.

It's a move the team felt it needed to make in order to improve the current outfield situation. Bellinger is not Juan Soto, but he is 29. He's a former MVP with two years remaining on his contract and an opt-out after 2025.

It's also a move that has a high likelihood of making things awkward, at least initially, in the clubhouse, which could make Bellinger more willing to pull the trigger on that opt out. That all depends on how his time in the Bronx plays out on and off the field.

That's because his former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wife and the mother of his kids, Chase Carter, used to date one of his new teammates.

Bellinger and Carter started dating in 2020 and were married in December 2023. They have two daughters together.

Prior to her relationship with Bellinger, Carter dated Giancarlo Stanton. The two were an item into some time in 2019 when they called it quits.

Potential drama in the Bronx as Cody Bellinger and his wife's ex Giancarlo Stanton become teammates

The Eskimo brothers will now share a clubhouse and potentially could find themselves hitting back-to-back in the Yankees lineup in 2025. Folks are assuming this will become a problem between the two.

This isn’t the first time teammates have been in a relationship with the same woman before, and it's not going to be the last. There's no doubt there will be some awkwardness at first.

But that's where it's going to end. Giancarlo’s running around making the most of being a single athlete in New York and Bellinger is enjoying married life with a model.

Besides, these two are professionals. They're not going to get away with blaming a slump or poor play on any of this. Fans will have some fun with it, it will get some run on social media, but I'm expecting these two to perform when they step on the field.

Bellinger hit .266 last year with just 18 homers and 78 RBIs. Those last two numbers are going to have to be better in the Bronx next season.

Pull the band-aid off the awkwardness early and get ready to play ball. This is a veteran group and the expectations are that they conduct themselves as such.