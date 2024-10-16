CNN Dummies Shout Down Guest Who Mentions CNN's Own 'Ferguson Effect' Reporting

Just when you didn't think CNN dummies could be any dumber, Tuesday night on Abby Phillip's show, the host and supposedly smart guy Bakari Sellers, a former South Carolina state representative, didn't do the company any favors in its push to come off as deep thinkers.

Instead, the ultra-libs made fools out of themselves when they shouted down Substack writer Ryan James Girdusky when he tried to mention the Ferguson and Floyd Effect.

Sellers, 40, who fashions himself as the future big thinker who will be some sort of ‘get’ for podcasts over the next decade, refused to let Girdusky mention the idea of the Ferguson and Floyd Effect, which CNN has actually reported on in the past.

"Respectfully, you gotta explain to me how George Floyd's death is a causation…you are messin' me up here," Sellers told Girdusky after the writer mentioned how the George Floyd Effect on police resulted in an estimated 15,000 black male deaths.

Sellers didn't want to hear how the police pull back from their jobs when thousands of people take to the streets to destroy cities while maintaing a mission of defunding the police.

Phillip also shuts him down.

Listen to these bozos in action.

"I'll send you a reading list after this show," Girdusky says to Sellers.

First up: the 2015 CNN report from Evan Perez and Shimon Prokupecz where they report on then FBI Director James Comey saying what cannot be said these days by an FBI Director.

"Far more people are being killed in America’s cities this year than in many years – and let’s be clear: far more people of color are being killed in America’s cities this year. And it’s not the cops doing the killing," Comey told an audience at the University of Chicago Law School.

Then, in 2016, in an editorial from Cedric L. Alexander, a CNN law enforcement analyst, Comey was praised by Alexander for pushing forward with the Ferguson Effect theory.

"Once again, Director Comey has been criticized. But I have to praise him for two things: First, for his willingness to present – twice now – a view he knows that many do not endorse. Second, for his frank admission that he has "no data to back up" his interpretation and that, in fact, he doesn’t ‘know what the answer is,’" Alexander wrote.

Abby Phillip's show is currently the 8th most watched CNN show with an average of 628,000 viewers. For comparison, "1000-lb Sisters" on TLC had 649k viewers last Friday. Abby is barely beating "House Hunters International" in October with the most important election in the history of the United States just three weeks away.

Just sayin'.