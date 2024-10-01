Clint Eastwood's Likely Final Movie Proves He's An Unstoppable Force: TRAILER

Clint Eastwood might have another major hit on his hands with his new movie "Juror #2."

Details surrounding the film have largely been kept under wraps, and there have long been whispers that the movie with Nicholas Hoult and J.K. Simmons will be the final project from the Hollywood legend.

If you're going to go out, you might as well go out with a bang. It looks like that's exactly what Eastwood intends to do with his latest directing project.

Trailer released for Clint Eastwood's new movie "Juror #2."

The plot of the film from Eastwood is described as, "A juror for a high-profile murder trial finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma that could influence the verdict and potentially convict, or free, the wrong killer."

What's the dilemma? The trailer released Tuesday makes it clear that the juror played by Hoult might be the actual person responsible for a young woman's death……without having known it for a long time.

Did that just throw your brain for a loop? It should have. Give the trailer a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think about the preview? I think it looks like a fascinating movie, and with Eastwood's hand guiding it, you know it's going to be one hell of a ride.

Plus, the cast is stacked. Hoult, Simmons, Kiefer Sutherland and Toni Collette are a hell of a solid trio for any movie.

Having said all that, isn't there an easy solution to this dilemma that gets the innocent guy off without the main character admitting guilt? Just refuse to vote guilty and push for an acquittal. At the very least, there's a hung jury.

However, something tells me it's not going to be that simple.

We'll find out starting November 1. This one I'm definitely putting on my list. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.