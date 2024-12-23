Clint Eastwood's New Movie Features Shocking Twist: REVIEW

Clint Eastwood hit a home run with his new movie "Juror #2."

Basic details:

Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, J. K. Simmons, Chris Messina, Zoey Deutch and Kiefer Sutherland.

Director: Clint Eastwood

Plot: JUROR #2 follows family man Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict—or free—the accused killer.

Streaming platform: HBO Max.

"Juror #2" is great.

I had some time to kill Sunday, and was very eager to check out Eastwood's new (and potentially last) film. I love a great mystery, and this one features an absolutely loaded cast.

The plot revolves around Justin Kemp (Hoult) being picked to sit on a jury for the murder trial of a woman believed to have been beaten to death by her boyfriend (Gabriel Basso).

The prosecution believes the woman was beaten to death after she left a bar following an argument with her boyfriend. Her body is found destroyed after she disappeared on a rainy night.

There's just one major problem for Kemp - a writer and recovering alcoholic. He was also at the bar that night, and believed he hit a deer while leaving.

Now, the man is on the jury for a trial…..where he starts to realize he might be the real killer. His choice is simple:

Send the boyfriend to jail to protect himself, or expose the truth and go to prison.

For nearly two hours, audiences are taken on a wild ride as Kemp navigates the jury room while doing his best to hide his secret.

"Juror #2" never lets go once it grabs the viewer, and you're also never sure what the truth is. I spent a significant portion of the movie wondering if Kemp had hit a deer or the woman and his own mind and guilt were playing games on him.

In the closing moments of the movie, fans are hit with a twist that I honestly didn't see coming. I'm not going to spoil it, but just when you think you're out, it drags you back in. In many ways, the entire movie is one big twist that's never truly understood. In fact, there's an argument to be made the ending makes things murkier than cleaner, but I can't really say much more.

If you want to see a great movie and another banger from Clint Eastwood, then give "Juror #2" a shot. It has my stamp of approval!