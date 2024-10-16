Clint Eastwood's Daughter Arrested On Incredibly Serious Charge

Clint Eastwood's daughter Francesca was arrested on an incredibly serious charge over the weekend.

Francesca was taken into custody by the Beverly Hills Police Department on a charge of felony domestic violence Saturday night, according to TMZ.

The alleged situation stemmed from Francesca and her boyfriend driving around Beverly Hills when a verbal argument started.

At some point during the verbal exchange, Clint Eastwood's daughter allegedly got physical with her boyfriend, according to the same report.

Her boyfriend eventually called the police and was told to drive to a safety zone where officers were available and waiting. At that point, officers spoke to both individuals and observed injuries on her boyfriend.

That's when Francesca was taken into custody and charged with felony domestic violence, according to the same TMZ report. She eventually posted $50,000 bail and was cut loose.

Francesca hasn't come close to reaching the same level of fame as her father, but has some credits to her name. Those include "Mrs. Eastwood & Company," "Jersey Boys," "Final Girl," the TV series "Fargo," and "Old."

Her mother is Frances Fisher, who is best known for playing Rose's mother in "Titanic." Francesca is 31.

The situation remains fluid.