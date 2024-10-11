Clay Travis Talks To Hot Mic About Helping Hurricane Victims In North Carolina

The Southeast has been hit hard by hurricanes over the last couple of weeks, and one of the areas that got hit the hardest by Hurricane Helene was western North Carolina.

OutKick founder Clay Travis recently saw the devastation firsthand and joined Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow on OutKick's Hot Mic w/ Hutton & Withrow to talk about what he saw and how people can help those affected.

Clay started by telling the story of the Asheville radio station — News Radio 570 WWNC — that has continued to operate despite not having water at the station and only having internet thanks to Elon Musk's Starlink service.

"It's really one of the most incredible radio stories," Clay said, before talking about an interview he did with the station's morning show host.

"What they are going through is still not — in my opinion — getting the attention and coverage that it should."

He also talked about seeing some of the devastation in East Tennessee and North Carolina from the air and how locals are doing what they can to clean up after the natural disaster.

"I expected to see helicopters everywhere, I expected — from the helicopter — to see massive amounts of military, government services," Clay said. "I didn't see very much of it, and what they told me was, they said, ‘Look, the government is nowhere near as impactful as rednecks with chainsaws.’ they're just good ol' guys in the mountains getting chainsaws and clearing roads and allowing people to move around.

"There are so many good people there."

If you would like to help relief and recovery efforts in East Tennessee, Western North Carolina, and the greater Appalachian region, please visit mtnways.org to donate.