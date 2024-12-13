Hunter Hit With Incredibly Harsh Punishment After Poaching Monster Buck

An Ohio hunter got smacked by the law after poaching a big buck.

While OutKick is a pro-hunting website and we love the outdoors, we also love the fact society has rules and laws.

There are many laws you don't want to break, and in terms of outdoorsmanship, breaking hunting laws is a really bad idea.

It's a great way to get locked up, and that's exactly what is happening to a man in Ohio.

Ohio hunter hit with serious sentence after poaching a big buck.

Christopher J. ("CJ") Alexander of Wilmington, Ohio will serve 90 days behind bars after he poached an 18-point buck back in 2013.

The Ohio attorney general's website announced the following details about Alexander's sentence:

Serve 180 days in jail, with 90 days suspended and the other 90 days served at the Star Community Justice Center before he can be eligible for work release. (His sentence also includes an up to 36-month suspended prison term that becomes active if community control is revoked.)

Serve five years of community control.

Pay $39,696.73 to the Ohio Wildlife Fund and $2,000 in restitution to KSE Sportsman Media, DBA Outdoor Sportsman Group-IM.

Pay $1,000 in restitution to the poaching hotline, a $1,000 wildlife fine and court costs.

Enter a four- to six-month community-based program through the Star Community Justice Center.

Write letters of apology to affected parties.

Forfeit all hunting-related property seized by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife as evidence.

Lose his hunting license for a minimum of 10 years; if full restitution is not paid by then, the license remains revoked until full payment is made.

"Hunting in Ohio is a time-honored tradition, and there is a proper way to be safe and successful. When bad actors like these guys try to cheat the system, it ruins the reputation of Ohio’s respected sportsmen and women – I can’t stand for that," Ohio AG Dave Yost said in a release announcing the stiff sentence.

Like I said above, breaking hunting laws is a really bad idea. You're almost always going to be in huge trouble if you get caught.

That's what happened to Alexander after he poached a monster 18-point buck, and he'll now sit behind bars for a significant amount of time and pay a fortune in fines.

It's simply not worth it. It's not worth it at all.

Don't break the law, and you won't end up behind bars! It's not that hard to figure out. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.