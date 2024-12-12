Disturbing Christmas Party Stories Go Viral, Prove Some People Are Crazy

Has something happened at a work Christmas party to get you on Santa's naughty list?

It's the Christmas season, and that means people are coming together for a lot of different parties. Whether it's a party with friends or a work party, wild stuff can happen if the right amount of alcohol and vibes are mixed together.

The big difference is that crazy stuff happening at a work party is more likely to cause issues.

Wild Christmas party stories go viral on Reddit.

That leads me to a Reddit thread I discovered that asks an outstanding question:

"What's the craziest thing that has happened at your work Christmas party?"

Buckle up for an incredible read, and then I'll share some stories of my own. Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

They had layoffs immediately after the potluck. The giftcard prizes to be given to the first & second prize winners of the cookie contest were taken off the prize/present table by an executive - as both the first & second place winners were part of the group being laid off.

Last year I quit my job right before the Christmas party, but was invited to go anyways. I was leaving on (what i thought were) good terms so I decided to go. Big mistake. My old coworkers were super excited to see me again and we had a fantastic time. My old boss, not so much. He barely spoke to me the entire time. Towards the end of the night I went to his table to thank him for everything before I leave. He was sitting with his wife and a couple other managers. Before I even start talking he looks at me with disdain and tells me he knows how much I hate him (side note: he was extremely drunk). As I'm trying to politely console him/get to the point of why I came up, his wife interjects. She starts screaming how my ex-boss wants to f*ck me and gets up and leaves. At that point I don't even say anything, i just left too. Never spoke to them again!

I had a few drinks in me and asked the CEO’s wife how high on weed she was. Got called into the CEO’s office Monday. He was a great boss. Asked me what I was thinking…and then explained they were both stoned and he didn’t know it was that obvious.

A coworker introduced his wife to one of the other women in the office. Said wife introduced herself as "the wife of the guy you’ve been f*cking." Epic introduction and how he knew he was getting divorced shortly thereafter.

The assistant manager had a few and she did a strip tease to the Shrek soundtrack.

President of the company pulled a "don’t you know who I am?" When a girl rejected his advances asking to dance. She walked over to the head of HR (who was also at the party) and explained what happened. Head of HR said she was going to arrange a meeting Monday morning. President stepped outside and shot himself in his car.

Owner jumped on the bar of our brewery and took her top off, dancing to ICP. Later banged two guys in the back office while her husband played Jenga and nursed his vape.

One year the owner punched one of the salesmen in the face in the middle of the party and they both rolled around on the floor fighting for a good minute. Most holiday parties are boring but this one was fun.

More than a decade ago there was a rumor that two of my coworkers hooked up in a bathroom. Regardless of whether that was true or not, the joke was on all of us because they later got married and had two wonderful children.

Small company, one of the sales knobs got really sh*t faced and starting hitting on the CFO's wife. Plot twist all three went back to their hotel room together. The rumors about that were still swirling around when I let 2 years later.

Older guy had a heart attack and dropped dead. Really killed the vibe.

Sales guy brought a girl he met on tinder. First date, never met her before. The party was at a pretty nice venue. She got absolutely wasted, threw up all over the bathroom, and had to be carried out of the venue.

I met my future boss while photocopying my ass. Said boss later made out with intern. Someone else broke the photocopier while copying own ass and was badly cut.

Had a big party in a posh hotel but it then came out that work had a 250 cleanup bill because someone took a sh*t in the foyer. There were a few rumors as to who was the suspected culprit but no proof until one day a video appeared of the cctv footage of a colleague stumbling out of the party room, stopping, unzipping and just letting loose in front of horrified staff to shocked to stop him in time. It was also exactly who everyone expected it to be as well.

Old job about 15 years ago someone took a sh*t in the bosses office in the garbage can

Coworker of mine clapped cheeks with his GF in the bathroom three years in a row. Every year, someone's wife overheard them in the can, going at it. When anyone called him out for it, he just smiled and said "Okay", like Frodo talking to Gandalf.

It was an 'alcohol free' party at work in the morning. A co-worker brought in a bunch of pies, all home-made and heavily laced with rum. By noon, everyone was schnockered and calling taxi cabs.

Well, I think it's safe to say that was a nice mix of a lot of different tales. We had both wild and downright sad/tragic. Welcome to reality.

Now, who's ready to hear a couple of my hits? While I'm not going to get into specifics of the where/when/who of these stories due to national security and simple privacy, these are some of my favorites. Also, these aren't all work parties. I need to be a bit ambiguous, but I think you'll still enjoy:

Co-worker started hooking up with another co-worker's girlfriend while he was out on a smoke break.

Two co-workers started going at it hard in a basement bar during the after party.

Watched guy take a right hook to the face for running his mouth a bit too much.

Woman at one of the parties got insanely drunk, out of control, dramatic and just a complete buzz kill.

Have seen too many women over the years shed tears.

I once gave a speech after a couple light beers and shared some unfiltered thoughts on some of the people I work with.

Someone left a bag of…..a substance in a bathroom at a place we truly had no business being in (I do not partake in that BS and I definitely don't encourage anyone else to).

Guy showed up with a woman date probably 25+ years older than her.

Saw a full blown explosion between two people over a spilled drink.

One year I racked up a $5,000 bar tab at the after party between about a dozen of us. Pretty sure that record still holds.

Got banned for a year from a popular social club I can't name because of some simple shenanigans.

A guy dressed up as an Arab in full Middle Eastern garb to bypass a club's suit and tie policy. It worked….but did face some resistance.

Woman cheated on her boyfriend (who I didn't believe was real for about two years), and the entire place found out.

Moral of the story, my degenerate friends and myself used to really have the time of our lives back in the day. Turns out being in your 20s in Washington, D.C. surrounded by similar people does have some advantage. As for the photos of those events, those will remain classified for a very long time. Do you have a crazy Christmas party story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.