Christen Harper Dusts Off Viral Bikini Reaction Video To Jared Goff's First Lions Win To Celebrate No. 1 Seed

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions won their second straight NFC North title while securing the No. 1 seed in the playoffs when they beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-9 on Sunday night.

The Lions 15-2 regular season record is a far cry from how the quarterback's career in Detroit got started. The team went winless in 11 games before he notched his first win with the team.

The comeback win on the game's final play four years ago, also against the Vikings, was only topped by the celebration of Goff's then-girlfriend, Christen Harper.

She was on location shooting bikini photos for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at the time of the win, and she found out about it in a bikini, toes in the sand, with waves crashing nearby.

Naturally, Christen could barely contain her excitement and her reaction went viral. Following Sunday's big win, she dusted off the very same bikini video from her rookie of the year shoot for another run.

Christen Harper gives her viral bikini video another run to celebrate Lions winning their second straight NFC North title

The SI Swimsuit model reposted the video to her Instagram Story and wrote, "From our first win 4 years ago when I was on set shooting @si_swimsuit for the last time to now !!! So proud B2B division champs!!!"

That's a veteran move from someone who stuck with her team from the moment she left Los Angeles for Detroit. Nobody would have blamed her for walking away when Goff was first castoff to Detroit.

Christen didn’t do that. She stuck it out through the Detroit winters and all the losing, and now it's all paying off. The Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL.

Here's to a deep playoff run for the Lions, their fans and the Goffs. They've earned it. They've battled through the tough times and are cashing in on the hard work.

If the Lions win the Super Bowl this year, it would only be fitting that Christen dust the video off once again to give it another run.