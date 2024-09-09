Chris Simms Fully Buttoned, No Tie Look Is Horrendous

NBC provided four straight nights of football coverage between Thursday and Sunday night. Three of the four games were not settled until the final seconds: Chiefs-Ravens, Packers-Eagles, and Lions-Rams. Nebraska had Colorado defeated by halftime.

Nonetheless, one observation stands tall against the rest: Chris Simms' wardrobe.

All weekend, the analyst and son of former Giants quarterback Phil Simms wore a glaringly unusual outfit: a fully buttoned dress shirt with no tie or jacket.

Take a look for yourself:

Even OutKick's Joe Kinsey complained about the look on X. "Chris Simms should be arrested for his fully buttoned shirt and no tie look," said Joe.

Hard to argue.

Look, there's an argument that you should never question a man's wardrobe. Maybe he likes it? Maybe his wife does? Maybe he lost a bet? The possibilities are endless.

That said, this look is horrendous. It's awkward. Who buttons their shirt all the way to the top with no tie? How white is Simms' chest to make such a decision?

Also, if you are going to go with no jacket or tie – at least roll up the sleeves. Simms looks even more awkward from the side:

Chris Simms almost certainly wears football jerseys tucked into his khakis. He wears T-shirts over his sweaters too, right?

Not to pile on, but the hair – come on now:

What say you? Tweet @OutKick about your thoughts on Chris Simms' "style."

Be honest.