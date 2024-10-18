Chris Pratt's New Movie Looks Shockingly Bad: PREVIEW

Chris Pratt's new movie "The Electric State" looks unbelievably bad.

The plot of the Netflix film is described as, "Set in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the ’90s, The Electric State follows an orphaned teenager who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick in search of her younger brother."

In theory, the plot actually sounds pretty interesting. Unfortunately, the preview for the film from the Russo brothers with Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown is a massive letdown.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"The Electric State" looks really bad.

I almost feel bad about how terrible I think this movie looks. Chris Pratt is an awesome actor, Mille Bobby Brown is very talented and the Russo brothers are responsible for a lot of big hits.

You'd think all those pieces coming together would result in a really good movie being made. You'd think it'd be an electric time (no pun intended) on your TV.

Anyone who thought that would be wrong, judging from the preview. It looks like the movie is going to be an unmitigated disaster.

Is it meant to appeal to adults, teens or young children? It seems like they're trying to nail all the demographics, and in doing so, failed miserably.

It's a shame too because you can have broad appeal and succeed. Look at the success Brown has had in "Stranger Things." Unfortunately, I do not expect the same kind of success with "The Electric State."

The film hits Netflix March 14th. Maybe I'll be proven wrong, but I somehow doubt it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.