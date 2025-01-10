Horror Scene Unfolds On Tourists At Frozen Waterfall: WATCH

Some tourists in China got the scare of a lifetime at a frozen waterfall.

Tourists "disregarded warning signs and ventured off designated viewing platforms at Heishancha Waterfall," and that's when a nightmare scene unfolded, according to Unofficial Networks.

Ice broke off and came crashing down near where the tourists were standing. That sent them running to safety.

Fortunately, nobody was killed and there was just one reported injury. Watch the insane carnage unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tourists endure nightmare scene at waterfall in China.

It's almost like warning signs exist for a reason. Perhaps the people who put up warnings knew that standing too close to a frozen waterfall was a bad idea.

That ice could have easily flattened a human, and they're all lucky they weren't turned into pancakes of blood and bones.

It's truly amazing how fast and loose some people like to play with their safety. I'm all for engaging in some fun, but I'm not about to stand near a frozen waterfall waiting to get pulverized by ice.

Not going to happen. Again, these people have no idea how lucky they all are to be alive.

Enjoy nature, but make smarter decisions. It's really that simple. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.