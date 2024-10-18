Chiefs President Shares His Feelings On Harrison Butker Speech

Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan didn't crawl up into a ball and cry himself to sleep over the Harrison Butker May commencement speech that fired up women and the Alphabet Mafia.

In a new interview with Variety, the team's president, whom you rarely hear about, opened up about Butker's stance on women as homemakers, abortion and other hot topics of our time.

Here's the full commencement speech Butker gave at Benedictine College, a Catholic liberal arts school in Atchinson, Kansas that fired up the woke mob.

Donovan didn't have a huge problem with his kicker speaking his mind. Neither did Chiefs ownership. Tavia Hunt, the wife of owner Clark Hunt, showed support for Butker in May soon after the woke mob went nuts over the speech.

"You’ve got to think of it from the perspective of a team and a locker room. In our locker room, like any family, there are people with different opinions," Donovan told Variety. "And one of the things we preach is respect. So I respect Harrison’s views. I don’t necessarily agree with him. He has to respect that I don’t necessarily agree with him and we’ve got to communicate that. And that was one of the things we talked about and he was very supportive of that.

"It is utilized in almost every situation that we deal with in a positive way. Make a decision based on respect. We’ve had issues in the past in the locker room with guys — not to get political, but to get political, there are guys with a Black Lives Matter hat and a Make America Great Again hat in the locker next to him. You can believe those things, which may be different in some ways, but you’re going to play together and you’re going to respect each other."

While appearing on Fox News earlier this month alongside Senator Josh Hawley, Butker refused to back off the theme of his commencement speech and even reiterated a woman's importance as a "homemaker."

"I was trying to speak life for so many women that have dedicated their life to being the homemaker, being the one that raises the children, and it’s a beautiful role, but it’s not a role that should be diminished," Butker told Fox.

"There’s nothing shameful if you are a woman and you want to spend time with your family and raise your children, so it’s not putting down anyone who maybe wants to go get a great education and have a career."