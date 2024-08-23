Chiefs Heiress Ava Hunt Arrives At SMU To Begin Her College Career

Move over Gracie Hunt, there's another Kansas City Chiefs heiress in the family, and she's ready to start making headlines of her own.

Before younger sister Ava officially joins in on the Red Friday festivities and gets her training on being the face of an NFL franchise, she'll have to navigate life as a college student.

The youngest daughter of Clark and Tavia Hunt was dropped off at Southern Methodist University this week and, just like any other freshman on campus, she'll be slumming it in the dorms.

Well, she'll be staying in a dorm room anyway. Ava's one of the Chiefs heiresses, after all, and the daughter of a billionaire. She's not going to be slumming it anywhere.

The dorm was given a proper makeover before she moved in, and former model mom Tavia was there to supervise it all before wishing her daughter luck as she begins her college career.

Mom got into it and mom got a little sappy after she dropped off her younger heiress. She shared a gallery post of pics from her newly renovated dorm room at her father's alma mater.

Ava Hunt has arrived at the SMU campus to get her college cheerleading career started

"Today, I left a piece of my heart at SMU. Ava Hunt, you've always been a mix of sunshine and hurricane - fierce, fearless, and capable of incredible things," Tavia said in the caption.

"I'm overflowing with excitement for you, even as I tuck away my tears for later. I'm wading through emotions as I pass by your now too-clean room."

"The house is too quiet without your laughter, and Chief and I are already missing the familiar scent of your Sol de Janeiro body spray."

"I know you'll return often, and that this marks a new adventure and freedom for both of us... yet, I whisper earnest prayers for your safety, wisdom, and for a tribe of new sisters who love Jesus and love you," mom continued.

"May God bless you and watch over you - He has never failed me, nor will He fail you."

What a send-off here by mom. Ava's all set, she's off to college to learn the ropes before becoming a bigger presence in the family business.

Part of learning the ropes for the former varsity cheer captain, and three-time Super Bowl champ, is going to be patrolling the sidelines as a member of the SMU cheerleading squad.

I can guarantee that not many squads are going to have a Super Bowl champion on them.