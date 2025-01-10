Chiefs Fan Ella Netzer Is Ready To Be The Next Great Screencaps Star, Drew Allar Memes & Buy An Earnhardt Car

Why is ESPN obsessed with playing the race card? They built a business plan around race-baiting, so they're going to keep hammering this narrative

— Voiceover Guy Mike asks after last night's game:

Why does ESPN have to make everything about race? Can't he just be a good coach who coached a great game and is looking forward to the next game?

Man, they are the absolute worst!

Kinsey:

Identity politics, Mike.

That's just ESPN building its resume for the 2025 Woke All-Star Challenge that's coming in March when we decide who's been the wokest over the last 12 months.

Look, ESPN's business plan is to fire up blacks with race-based content so that it then fuels the morning talk shows where the Worldwide Leader's black talent can then run with these storylines and pump that into the black audience that predominantly watches the morning shows.

They're creating a soap opera with constant race-baiting.

Why do you think Stephen A. Smith makes MILLIONS and MILLIONS? There are rumors he's eyeballing a $120 million contract in 2025.

Screamin' A. will now get to discuss the race of the coach in the national title game this morning on "First Take." He'll bring on a cast of characters who will act like they truly care about the race of a college football coach.

Those takes will then be clipped and spread across social media. You might get Pat McAfee disagreeing, which ESPN execs would LOVE to see due to racial division.

Add it all up and ESPN hopes to control the daily narrative in the sports world.

The executives see it as a way to win the ratings game.

They brought out the chains!

Screencaps readers definitely noticed the chain gang at the Orange Bowl

— David in Illinois noticed:

With 3:17 to go in the 3rd quarter of Thursday’s CFP game, Notre Dame faced a 3rd Down with less than a yard to go. The running clock was stopped so the officials could confer. The honks noticed the chains being dragged out onto the field, and almost condescendingly said, "you don’t see much of that anymore," followed curiously by, "I think it’s appropriate in a game that feels like a slugfest that every inch is earned… why not? Do a little throwback chain measurement here."



Ya think?



Take a minute to make sure they get the call right? Is that really "throwback," or is it what the players and fans should expect?



The line to gain was smack-dab on Notre Dame’s 38 (something frequently pointed out by other Screencaps contributors - down markers on exact yard lines), and after the links were stretched and the cobwebs were shaken off, the Irish were about an inch short.



I didn’t have a dog in the fight, other than simply wanting the kids who have prepared their whole lives for a stage like this one to be given two damn minutes to measure the spot of the football without the announcers acting petulantly at the sight of chains.

— John from SD emails:

They actually brought out the chains during the game! I watched several suspect spottings of the ball to make sure they could "accurately" call a first down. Big Game James lived up to his reputation.



Go Buckeyes, beat UT and then the Domers.

— David W. checks in:

Found it interesting that NFL says chain gangs slow the game.

How about 87 effing commercials every 3 minutes!!!

I find myself watching soccer more and more because of this. No commercials until halftime.

Of course, you must endure these great athletes rolling around on the pitch (a little soccer lingo for you - hat tip El Rushbo) like babies. (To be fair, have you seen the size of those spikes they wear?)

NFL can't adapt to a more viewer friendly format? Maybe commercials only between Qtrs & halftime. Bet viewership will increase.

Thoughts SC Community?

Kinsey:

The commercial breaks help keep these players fresh for the fourth quarter when you want these dramas to come to dramatic conclusions. You'll never see the NFL go to commercials between quarters.

Viewership is at an all-time high. Next up for Goodell is to keep opening up Europe and South America. That's what the league is focused on.

I need Bad Boy Ryan Day & Chipper to stick to the playoff script

The message is simple: Don't turn into a huge pussy now, Ryan.

Buckeyes fans asked for the Bad Boy to hammer the gas and throw deep against Michigan. He didn't and they lost. Buckeyes fans asked Bad Boy to hammer the gas against Tennessee and dump his nuts out on the table.

He did and they won.

All I'm asking tonight in Dallas is for Bad Boy to dump out those horse balls right on Steve Sarkisian's face and play finesse football like there's no tomorrow.

Finesse the shit out of them, Ryan.

You're the UNDERDOG. You're not supposed to be here. Tennessee was supposed to kick your ass. Oregon was supposed to kick your ass. Texas has home-field advantage. It's Ryan Day Against The World.

Now go execute a gameplan that reflects that. The rest should take care of itself.

Prediction: Ohio State 38-Texas 30

We cannot allow these sledding narratives to find their way into the minds of suburban moms

Somewhere, Evel Knievel is turning over in his grave. Look at what we've become. I will guarantee this guy still masks up at the airport.

Screencaps reader Britt would like me to know his kids played travel ball & his family didn't beg for money like that scumbag Alyssa Milano

— Britt says:

A lot coming. Thanks for your column, I start my day with it and enjoy everything I learn from it (I enjoy the ladies and the funny stuff, too). I would cancel a meeting if need be to read your column. Those are the facts, and they are undisputed (Smiling Jack Ross said that in A Few Good Men).

We disagree about travel ball…..to an extent. My son played travel baseball, but also played house ball. Yes, a lot of Hampton Inns. Some of the most fun days of my baseball (watching) life included watching those yayhoos play against each other (in house league). My son was not a good pitcher (good player, not a good pitcher, he gets the pitching part from me), but he pitched in house league. Playing the other best team in the league and their 2-3-4 hitters coming up, all of which played on his travel team, and he’s on the mound. Looked at me and I burst into laughter, good luck (he just smiled)! I think all of those guys would tell you that playing house league all-stars was more gratifying than winning a travel ball tournament (actually, I am CERTAIN of that).

Also, defending the honor of our coaches – they taught, taught, taught. Just a simple team in Northern VA (all lived in about a 5-mile radius), not a scenario in which folks flew in from all over the country and there were coach-player interactions like I saw: "Do you pitch? Can you play left field?" It’s not all bad, but a lot of it is, in fact, bad. Someone suggested to my son that he should play on a "higher level" team, meaning one that shows up and plays in tournaments, but does not practice together.

My son told him him "we’ll just stick with our local team." All good to disagree, just sharing a little different flavor of travel ball. Hardo Chris will potentially weigh in. Where you at, Chris?

P.S. on this subject, are you kidding me, Alysa Milano? "This town needs an enema!" in her case (if you fellas reading don’t know where that came from, can’t help you unless you are pupps). We paid our own way, Joe, in travel ball.

So, I keep seeing all of these commercials telling me what a good deal this and that. I was thinking the following: What are the best deals in terms of food that we’ve seen over the last, say, 20 years? I thought the Subway 5 Dolla Footlong was okay. Sometimes, could get 2 for 1. Really good deal. I liked the dollar menu at McDonalds and Wendy’s – Double Cheeseburger, McChicken Sandwich, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, etc. What are the best deal we miss? Oh, Taco Bell, the Chilito. Where you at, Chilito, for one dolla? Arby’s 5 for 5? What say you, Screencaps Community?

As it relates to looking up stuff on Google Maps, I don’t generally do it. I DO, HOWEVER, look up local spots that are listed in emails that are sent in. I love, love, love doing that. I always think "Damn, looks like a good spot."

Lastly, my wife had the pleasure of going to the Lion’s game the other night. She said everyone she met could not have been nicer to her (Barry Sanders, included!). Some pics for the effort.

Thanks for what you do, Sir.

Kinsey:

Britt, I have respect for you doing travel ball the right way and not spamming your friends with requests to buy Super Bowl squares or lottery squares to fund your kids' sporting dreams. You just don't see that very often these days.

The Death of Casino Service from an actual human

— Team Screencaps Ragnar runner Greg writes in:

I haven't been to Vegas in a while, but I was at your "local" Jack Casino in Cleveland over the holidays after watching the Monsters get pumped by the Red Wings AHL affiliate.

Jack's still got waitresses slinging drinks, but what surprised me was the electronic craps and roulette tables on the gaming floor. The craps tables still had real dice for the shooters, but rather than letting the other betters get next to the table to place bets and watch the action it was all done on terminals around the table itself. Really seems like it kills some of the vibe of being on top of the action. Might as well just play video poker at that point.

(Not to steal Brent P.'s thunder, but I'm a whopping 0.4 miles from my nearest Mickey D's. City living shouldn't count, though)

Living among the heavy hitters of the burger industry

— Jon S. in Florida, but formerly from Texas says:

At my old house in Irving, Texas, we lived in the burger mecca. 1.8 miles to Five Guys, 2.0 miles to In-N-Out, 2.2 miles to Smashburger. 2.5 miles to Shake Shack, 2.6 miles to Whataburger, and then we had McDonalds 1.7 miles, Jack in the Box 2.1, and Wendy's 2.3 miles away. With three boys at home at that time, you can imagine that we went through some burgers. Oh, I can't forget the Chick fil A either (2.2 miles).

— Brandon wants in, but he's not going to win this war. Screencaps readers live very, very close to McDonald's:

Please let Brett P. know he's now 2nd in the clubhouse...1.6 miles baby!

I too love Google Maps for exploring but the Google Earth Pro which is free is really where it's at for some sweet sweet global exploration from the comfort of your desk. Glorious 3d, guided tours, and, what feels like at least, higher resolution images. Highly recommend.

— Jim M. just beat Brandon:

.9 miles. Maybe go there twice a year. Tastes great but the stomach growling at me the rest the day, no thanks!

— Dean in Fond du Lac hit me up on this one:

I live in the same city as the Guinness Book of Records record holder for Big Macs eaten, Don Gorske. Don eats at least one Big Mac EVERY DAY and has done so since May 17, 1972, other than the day of his mother’s funeral per her last request of him. I can imagine that Don won’t be vacationing anywhere near the places of the people you have printed letters from that live a long distance from any McDonalds…

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Don_Gorske

A $600 ham at the Sevilla, Spain Costco

— Mike T. checks in:

Moving to Cordoba, Spain

Stopped at Costco Sevilla and saw this Cruzcampo beer display biggest beer display I’ve ever seen!

24 beers €9.45

http://traftonseuropeantour20242025.com/2025/01/09/1-9-2025-algarve-region-portugal/

Kinsey:

What did Mike T. and Cindy T. buy during their stop?

— Mike T. responds:

Just shrimp and liquor

Andy sees Mike T's Spanish reports and raises him with a Budapest report

— Andy F. in St. Louis tells me:

We are no Mike and Cindy but Mrs F and I recently traveled to Budapest on Christmas Day to visit family. First picture is the worlds biggest and busiest skating rink.



Here is a local market, the lady screamed no photos as I took this shot.



Here are Roman ruins from around 100 AD. The banks of the Danube were about as far north as Rome ever made it.



This is the Christmas market in front of St Stephen’s church—the church is massive and the local food and drink was great—big crowd even though it’s about 15 degrees.

Hungary is clean and safe. We rode trains, trams and busses with no problems. Nice but slightly standoffish people. They put up with Americans would be a good way to put it. Love screencaps nation!

By the way McDonalds is everywhere in Budapest.

Kinsey:

Great job by Andy defying the lady at the market and not being shipped off to jail. What a story that would've been if Andy was jailed while getting into an olive bar photo-off with Mike T.

That would've gone down as a Top 20 Screencaps Moment.

On climate and Dean in Fond du Lac's email

— Jeff M. in Northest Ohio wrote last night:

Loved Dean in Wisconsin's email. Top to bottom well thought out and logical arguments. To follow on to the global cooling comment, everyone always needs to watch the yearly temperature charts they show to "prove" global warming. They usually start in the 60's or 70's, when coincidentally our climate was cooler than average. If you dig up charts going back to the 30's, yearly temp charts look more like a bowl with the minimum in the late 60's and right now we're pretty close to the same as the 30's.

I am a scientist who generates, analyzes, and interprets data every day of my working life. I'm here to tell you, take nothing you are presented at face value. Data is easily massaged, if not outright manipulated, very easily. Always check out who is funding every study you read and look for independent verification.

— Scott S. noticed something on Thursday:

Just watched Biden’s press conference with the federal disaster relief for California to cover 100% of the clean up and rebuilding efforts. That support sure came fast and Carolina’s still struggling. Guess that’s the difference of blue states to red states. JANUARY 20 can’t come fast enough! Time to tuck sleepy Joe in!

##################

That's it for this snowy Friday in January. We're going to get a couple of inches later today just to make it look more like January. Nothing major.

It's time to get to work and then get focused on the Cotton Bowl.

Let's go have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

