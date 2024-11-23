Chick-fil-A Is Testing A New Option For Its Chicken Sandwich And It Sounds Delicious

When it comes to fast food, very few do it better than Chick-fil-A.

I don't care if it's a spicy chicken sandwich with cheese, the waffle fries, or the Chick-Fil-A sauce, whatever it is, they know how to deliver the deliciousness. But just when you thought that CFA was content with their rise to over 2300 restaurant locations and over $21+ billion of sales in 2023, it turns out they have even more in store for their chick'n sandwich fans.

I introduce you to… the Pretzel Club Sandwich.

According to food news site Snackolator, Chick-fil-A recently tested the Pretzel Cheddar Club sandwich and based on reviews so far it's a massively delicious hit! "These new Chick-fil-A creations feature buttery cross pretzel buns, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato and a Creamy Dijon Mustard Sauce on the side," the description reads. The sandwiches were available on grilled, classic, or spicy chicken.

I mean let's go. I'm a sucker for a hot pretzel with melted cheddar cheese at any time of the day - but when you add the spicy chicken to it? I mean fast food competitors should just tap out now because it's not even close!

The new sandwich trial run was limited to Raleigh, North Carolina but reportedly has been a huge hit and one that the chain could bring nationwide, which it absolutely needs to.

