Chick-fil-A Sets A Thirst Trap With Its Latest Menu Additions

Just when you're stuck inside because it's winter, along comes Chick-fil-A to add key lime drinks to its menu to make you feel like you're in the tropics.

Starting today, the company is selling Key Lime Frosted Lemonade and Key Lime Lemonade across the United States to those people who want to be transported to the Florida Keys while holed up in Chicago and Detroit.

For those keeping track at home, both key lime drinks haven't been on the menu since 2019, so take advantage of this situation while you can.

#notsponsored

But, wait, there's more.

The grilled spicy deluxe sandwich is also BACK — it's GRILLED — and you'll get a packet of cilantro lime sauce that might end up being the new hot condiment pack on Facebook Marketplace.

The deluxe hasn't been offered since 2021.

For those who are looking to grab the key lime drinks, they're pulling both drinks on March 15, so don't wait.