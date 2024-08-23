Chicago 'Black MAGA' Dad Unloads On Scumbag Protesters & 'Internet Gangsters'

Sir, I'd like to shake your hand and tell you directly that we need more and more people like you who tell scumbag, lowlife protesters to "get the f--k off my grass."

Meet Marvin Jackson.

He describes himself as a "black MAGA" who hit his boiling point this week during the Democratic National Convention when protesters wouldn't get off his grass. "We’re in jail. My dog has no place to run. We’re in jail because of the DNC, the protests, all this s–t going on," Jackson told the NY Post.

In a viral video the wokes, libs and pro-Hamas supporters don't want you to see, it was Jackson who told the losers to "Take that s--t down the road."

"Take that s--t down the street and get the f--k off my grass," he told the "Internet gangsters," as he described them.

Between his grass being trampled and his dog not being able to take a dump in peace, Jackson was also protecting his 7-year-old autistic son who wanted to ride his bike in front of their home.

"That’s what made me mad, my son. We know the street they’re supposed to march down, but when you have a gang of people coming at my child and you scare the s–t out of my child I don’t give a damn what you’re protesting about. My family comes before everything," the Black MAGA Dad told the Post.

Folks, we have a choice in this country: We're either going to take a stand and take pride in property and community or we're going to let these lowlife scumbags destroy this place we hold dear

Look in the mirror.

Are you going to take pride in your property? Are you going to be an asset to the world? Are you going to take a stand against the scumbags who live like pigs and have zero respect for lawns or basic decency?

Are you going to be like Marvin or are you going to look the other way as these scumbags destroy our communities?

We must rally around Marvin and all others who carry the torch for these principles. It's a war worth fighting.

How are you doing your part?

