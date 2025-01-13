Cheating Husband Caught By Wife Thanks To A Supermarket Rewards Program

Let's head Down Under and find out what happened here to an unlucky bloke who was caught cheating by his wife, a private investigator, and a supermarket rewards program. A true big three that proved to be unstoppable.

The private investigator, who is trying to drum up business, took to TikTok to share the details of one of her "wild" cases. The wife was pretty sure her husband was cheating but couldn’t quite gather the evidence to nail him with.

That was until the old supermarket rewards program and his need for savings busted him. The PI said, "My client, the wife, we were trying to work out how her husband was cheating. We were pretty sure he was doing it."

The married couple lived in Queensland and the woman's husband kept going on trips to see his family in New South Wales. These regular visits were something he never used to do and a big fat red flag to the expert that something was up.

Checks of the bank accounts showed some transactions from the local retail chains Coles and Bunnings, but didn’t provide enough information to know the who, what, where, and why.

Of all the way to get caught his need for savings did him in

That's when the PI suggested checking any rewards programs they shared. It turns out they have something called Flybuys and boom, the transactions from Coles and Bunnings gave the location of each store that was visited.

Those purchases were made in a Queensland suburb where the husband's ex-girlfriend lived. It turns out, as the private investigator says, "Bro gave it up for a few extra reward points."

She captioned the clip, "$10 off your shop but a veryyyy expensive divorce."

You can imagine the conversations this poor guy had to have with his friends and family after getting caught cheating thanks to a rewards program.

Not his proudest moments, I'm sure, but he'll live and learn. Don't leave an electronic trail. Not when you're up against a three-headed monster.

This is an unfair fight, one that needs to be fought using only cash and establishing a separate rewards account if savings are that important to you.