Charley Hull Smokes, Golfs & Shoots Guns, The Cowboys Need This Cop & Rodney Dangerfield Appreciation Day

Would it be asking too much for Tyreek Hill to just live like a normal adult male who stays out of trouble with the police?

I don't want to get into the weeds on the Tyreek Hill story because there's plenty of coverage of it on OutKick and social media and I don't have an extensive amount to add here other than that Tyreek sure knows how to find trouble.

From domestic assault charges, to claims of Hill hitting a man at a marina, to allegedly breaking a "BBW influencer's" leg during a "football lesson," to being the victim in the eyes of his peers after being pulled over for reckless driving on his way to work, Hill sure can't figure out how to just go about his business without interacting with the police.

Then, when the cops tell him to roll down his window, he decides he's going to set the ground rules.

I've seen this being thrown around and it's 100% the truth: If we're not going to call for higher expectations from citizens of this country, we're screwed. Perhaps that ship has fully sailed.

Shedeur Sanders

- Joey P. asks:

Have you ever seen an athlete talk more but have accomplished less than Colorado QB Shedeaur Sanders?

Kinsey:

Not that I can recall.

Should we be surprised that Shedeur brags about his football career and had an entire college football program created to cater to his college career? Deion is no different than the dads who start travel ball teams, find 11 parents to foot the bill and then his son becomes the star and all dad cares about is that the Venmo payments keep coming in from the parents.

What Deion and his sons have done is nothing different than the filth we're seeing in youth sports across this country. They're just cashing in more than anyone else and they'll eventually leave Colorado a total mess while they run off to their next source of cash: the NFL.

I actually think it's funny that these street hustlers have had so much success hustling at Colorado. Deion should be applauded for how well he's done.

NIU coach crying after beating Notre Dame had America crying

- Brian G. writes:

My wife happened to be sitting with me and we watched the Thomas Hammock interview and we loved it. (My disdain for Notre Dame knows no bounds and I’ve despised them for decades so I loved watching them lose). My wife loved his interview and his overall story.

He made a lot of new fans I assure you after that. Here’s the other thing. The interviewer handled it beautifully. She asked the right questions, used the right terms, and spontaneously told him there no need to apologize for his emotions.

She got right away that this was a moment and countless viewers were enjoying the moment, the NIU upset and his raw emotion.

- Jeff M. writes:

As a proud alum of Northern Illinois University, I have to say, what a weekend and if that coach wants to cry, let him cry! He 1,000% deserves it! Unfortunately, I missed the game because my son was kicking off his senior year in AL.

His game kicked off right as NIU was putting the final touches on the W. I will say this about coach "Ham" as he is affectionately known, what the nation saw on TV from him is 100% exactly the way he is in real life.

My son was lucky enough to have learned from him at several camps when coach Ham was just starting. At one camp he took all the parents into the football meeting room and proceeded to give a 45 min presentation about everything in the recruiting process.

I learned more from him in that 45 mins than I did anywhere else during my son's recruitment. Coach is as real as it gets. CONGRATS TO NIU & Coach Ham!!

Never trust Zac Taylor or Joe Burrow in Week One in a survivor pool

- Mark T. in Florida:

How am I feeling one week into the season? Very bitter (but not broken) as I used one of my two survivor picks on your Bengals. Eight to nine point favorite at home against a Patriot team that might win five games and Z. Taylor can't get it done. This follows up going out last season with your Bengals v. the Texans (also at home) when T. Boyd can't reel in a game winning TD in the 4th qtr.

Watching yesterday with no Mixon, no Higgins, the aforementioned Boyd, a barely practiced Chase it appeared that Burrow wasn't quite as interested as maybe he could be (or he realized that all those guys were missing). He has his money, knows the division is a monster, and the Chiefs are on the upcoming schedule. So, yeah after week one; I'm already bitter.

Growing up in Lexington, KY where all we got back in the was Bengals football; I have enough scar tissue to last a lifetime; but yesterday's effort opened up a new wound.....

‘From a recent Padres game’

- John from SD spotted this:

Are you an ‘idiot’ if you grab a coffee on the way to work vs. not making a coffee at home or for not making a sandwich at home?

Mr. Wonderful says:

"It costs 99 cents to make a sandwich at home and bring it with you," he continued, "You start to add that up every day, it's a ton of money. Most people, particularly working in metropolitan cities, are just starting on their job, making their first $60,000, [and they] piss away about $15,000 a year on stupid stuff, and that's what they should stop doing."

Kinsey:

Hold up. Hasn't he become super wealthy from people pissing away their money? Mr. Wonderful must've fallen and bumped his head.

I'm all for not telling people what to do with their money…unless…they they ask the government to bail them out. Go get that frap. Just don't go crying to Big Daddy Government that you can't pay your credit card bill.

Go fill up that 103-gallon boat. Just don't ask Big Daddy Government for a handout.

Dipping vs. ZYNing & how did you quit the habit?

- Michael in Pennsylvania is in a situation:

Not sure if this appropriate for SC nation, so I'll let you decide......my guess is there's a fair amount of dippin' & spittin' amongst the SC faithful. Sorry in advance for the length.......

I have been a daily dipper for most of my adult life (I'm 57)....not proud of it, but it is what it is. My boys (19 & 22) have never seen me partake: trying to be a good role model because I wish I never started the habit or found a way to quit a long time ago. For at least the last 10 years, it's only been 1 a day (evening) over 90% of the time.

I've tried quitting numerous times. Anyone who's tried knows how hard this is (do hard things?). One personal obstacle to quitting: constipation; hence, my 1 a day in the evening. Usually, after a few days of abstaining, I am so irritable that my wife says "For crying out loud, you're miserable. Go get a smash so you can find some relief." or something to that effect.

I am now on day 5 without a dip: had some dental work done for unrelated reason, have sutures and don't need all the grounds floating around in there. I am jonesing VERY hard. I have, however, been using ZYNs instead......they are all the rage among the college boys like my sons.



A few thoughts:

It's not as satisfying to me, and I can't wait to have a real dip again although maybe I should keep going

You don't need a spit cup

It's not nearly as effective for my regularity

Instead of 1 dip a day I can crush ZYNs most all day (even at work and other places) because they are discreet, so are they actually less healthy?

Curious as to SC readers experience with (quitting) dipping, ZYNs, etc.

Respect Chili!

- RJM on chili:

Joe, love the column and I am just now catching up on Screencaps from Friday, 9/6. I respect the heck out of summer and spend more time on the patio drinking coldies than my doctor probably recommends. I have an east facing covered porch so it is always shaded in the afternoon/evenings and there is usually a nice breeze since the house rests at the top of the hill. All that is besides the point though.

Chili is one of my favorite and one of the most versatile meals and it can be and should be enjoyed at all times of the year. I made a big batch on July 7th and only have a 1/2 gallon remaining in the freezer.

I eat chili every 3-4 weeks all year long. Sometimes just a bowl of chili, sometimes chili cheese dogs, sometimes loaded chili and pepper tater tots, sometimes peanut butter sandwiches dipped into a bowl of chili, sometimes grilled cheese sandwiches dipped into a bowl of chili, sometimes a bowl of chili heaped up with fritos and freshly shredded cheddar, and at least a couple times a year I'll make homemade Waffle House hashbrowns "all the way."

They always ask, you want the chili and the gravy? Yes, I sure do. Because it's outstandingly delicious. And delicious foods don't have seasons. I'll die on that hill. Probably from my chili and gravy intake. Keep up the respect for the Summer fight, and I'll keep up the fight for people to respect chili...

Kinsey:

Great, now I'm hungry for chili and it's going to be 87 today and way too hot for chili.

- Red writes:

Howdy hoss

We in Texas and brisket bbq leftovers make the best dag gum no beans ever chili you ever had. Since it's always bbq time here that means chili is always welcome, especially this last month when it was 108 outside and the family came down with the cursed pneumonia. In August!!! Was terrible. But chili and cornbread helped a little.

Kinsey:

Try some beans in that chili, Red. Get some fiber in your diet.

Random quick thoughts with fall nowhere in sight

- Shawn from Canby, OR shares:

Respecting summer collides with football!!!!

Love it

- Last 3 days temps: 97, 103, and 92. Wildfire smoke has moved in. Fall is nowhere in sight

- Rocked the Traeger last night with steaks (on special at Costco if you can believe that), some ice cold Busch Lite Peach (like a seltzer really), and the Bro Taters recipes from Screencaps!! Really awesome

- NFL is back, but we've reached total Kelce oversaturation. Commercials, media, barf. And the mustache hair combo was a disaster. Kelce looks like a clown

- way too many dang penalties on stuff no one cares about and they're not cut and dried. You'd never convince me to bet on the NFL. It's rigged

- college football is awesome, but my Ducks have to bounce back and get their O Line together. I'm having Mario Cristobol flashback nightmares

Heading to DC for work tomorrow for the week, keep it coming

