Chaos In The Stands In Washington As Cowboys & Commanders Fans Trade Punches

Sunday was a tough day in Washington for Commanders fans. They had high expectations as they welcomed a Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys team that had only three wins on the season.

The game was supposed to be one that had the Commanders getting back on track. They had lost two straight before Sunday's game after starting the season 7-2.

The season had gone from "let's see what rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels can do in the NFL" to "we have a shot at making a run in the playoffs."

Instead of getting the season back on track, the Commanders allowed 24 points in the 4th quarter to cap off an ugly game that turned into their third straight loss with a missed extra point late in the game.

Three straight losses after hopes of a playoff run started to form only leads to frustration. Add an NFC East rival handing your team its third straight loss in a game your team should have won, and now we're fighting in the stands.

That's exactly what happened on Sunday. There was Commander fan on Commander fan violence that took place and a Cowboys fan who wanted to go several rounds.

The video of the action picks up with a Micah Parsons jersey wearing Cowboys fan in the middle of taking on several Commanders fans. He's on top of one and another is flipped backwards over a row of seats.

Cowboys and Commanders fans exchanged a few punches in the stands on Sunday

There are some Commanders fans attempting to break things up, but as they remove the Cowboys fan from the middle of the fighting, they start to turn on one another.

At this point, Commanders fans are exchanging punches with one another. This is what losing a game you're favored to win does to a fan base.

The Cowboys fan is several rows away on the stairs plotting his next move. He wasn’t by any means finished with this fight.

Just as it looks like everything is calming down, the Cowboys fan jumps back into the mix for another round. He grabs a Commanders fan's jersey from behind, then proceeds to toss him down the stairs.

Several Commanders fans jump on the Cowboys fan and put an end to the fighting.

This isn’t how any of these fans pictured the afternoon playing out. Nobody wanted this. This is what happens during the misery of a losing streak.