Upcoming Football Series Features Star Actor, Preview Promises A Fun Ride

The first look at "Chad Powers" is here.

The plot of the Hulu series starring Glen Powell - one of Hollywood's fastest rising men - is described as, "When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers."

It is inspired by Eli Manning going undercover as a QB at Penn State. It's still hard for me to believe anyone thought it was real, but apparently, many did.

While the Manning stunt was a bit dumb, the series with Powell actually looks pretty entertaining. Check out the short promo recently released below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hulu releases Chad Powers promo

What do we all think of the promo? I think it looks very solid. Granted, it's not much to go off of, but it looks genuinely funny.

It has a bit of a "Blue Mountain State" vibe going on. Plus, Powell is a legit A-list talent thanks to his success over the past couple of years.

Now, he's leading a Hulu series. That's a huge win for the streaming giant. If he's even close to being as good as he was in "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Anyone but You," then "Chad Powers" should be outstanding.

There's no official release date yet, but Hulu announced that it will come at some point in the fall of 2025. That means we're not really close, but the wait could easily end up being worth it. Let me know what you think of the concept and preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.