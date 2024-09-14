Carrie Underwood Goes Trout Fishing & The Haters Say She Looks Different, Buy The Tin Cup Bag & Beer Brats!

This isn't the most inspiring week of college football ever, which means someone will go down and social media will go nuts - RESPECT SUMMER & The College Football Slate

I have my eyes on two games: LSU-South Carolina (Noon, ESPN) and Notre Dame-Purdue (3:30 ET, CBS).

Is it possible we see Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman run out of town on the same day? The Cocks are riding high after going on the road and pummeling Kentucky and Freeman literally asked Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock how he beat Notre Dame.

The head coach of a supposed playoff team is asking a MAC coach with a career losing record at NIU how he did it. I don't care if Freeman was a legend at Ohio State and a great prep star out of Dayton, Ohio suburb Hubertucky (Huber Heights/ Wayne High School). I call it like I see it with these guys and Freeman has seemed overwhelmed from the start.

Give me Purdue today in an upset (or is it?) to set up what will be one of the wildest coaching changes of the year when Urban Meyer is called to save Notre Dame.

Urban is only 60 and would be pretty much guaranteed a spot in the playoff every year. You can't tell me he wouldn't jump at the opportunity before his days are numbered.

- Matt in Colorado writes:

Hope all is well with you!

Emailing today to say that I'm seeing/hearing too many people dismissing this weekend's college football slate. I get it, no galvanizing matchups..but that's missing the big picture here and that is we're in football season!

How people forget the highlight of the sports weekend a month ago was the 3M Open and that there will be degenerate gamblers begging for any meaningful sports between the Super Bowl and March Madness and then again post-NBA/NHL playoffs.

I don't care that the primetime games this weekend will be Dawgs feasting on Cats (in KY, not Springfield, OH!) and one of Deion's last embarrassments in Boulder. It's football season, let's respect it!

Kinsey:

Colorado-Colorado State is tonight (7:30 ET) on CBS. Yes, a national broadcast. Yes, I am also surprised. I had to check four different sources to make sure I was reading that correctly.

- Brad S. writes in for those in Alabama who are going to attempt a Wisconsin gameday meal:

Scott from NH mentioned the Brandy Old Fashion. It's a Wisconsin thing. It's brandy (Korbel is the most popular - don't use the expensive stuff), the usual old fashion ingredients and 7up or seltzer to finish. My son told me about this amazing cocktail when he moved to Green Bay. Use the Google for a number of recipes.

- Bama fan TV, who asked for help with his Wisconsin gameday menu, writes:

These responses are great! Thanks! I'll report back with pics of the finished product. We play at 11:00 am so I'll probably have a round of brats ready for lunch and then a second for supper.



High School Football Broadcasting Duo of the Century

You have to take three, four or five minutes to listen to this Friday night broadcast out of Missouri. If you loved the schweddy balls skit on SNL, you're in for a treat here.

Fast-forward through the video. You won't be disappointed.

I knew the TNML vote was important. Now it's been confirmed.

This snake would take our gas-powered mowers in a heartbeat. This also proves my point that the manicured lawn voting bloc is can sway elections. I said it weeks and weeks again that these scumbag politicians would come for us.

Well, that day has officially arrived.

Christmas creep MUST BE STOPPED! RESIST!

- Duncan writes:

My sister saw this at her grocery store in Connecticut.

It's always nice to hear from the first-time emailers, especially the ones who send in pics of MEAT

- David S. writes:

Found this beautiful place y’all call Screencaps about a year ago and instantly got hooked! Have wanted to chime in many times before but never pulled the trigger till now. These two issues are very important to me so I knew it was time to go stand in front of the class and give my 2 cents.

1. Been dipping snuff for over 30 years and have attempted to quit, albeit half assed, several times and never made it more than about 36 hours. Lately that little voice inside my head has gotten progressively louder about actually giving it up. Especially since we now live in Florida and it’s over $9.00 a can!

To be honest I gladly take the 6 mile drive into Alabama once a week to save 50%. So I knew it was a sign when this was brought up earlier in the week and after reading how many people did hard things and nailed it cold Turkey, I’ve decided to do the same. (As soon as hunting season is over).

2. While I don’t mind going out to eat with friends every few months or grabbing fast food on a long drive I absolutely refuse to pay for food on a daily basis and I damn sure ain’t gonna pay for someone to bring it to my office.

I cook every Sunday afternoon and every Thursday night to ensure there’s enough food for the whole family to last over each of those spans. I’ll grill or smoke 2-3 different proteins and do 2-3 different vegetables so nobody gets burnt out with the exact same options each time.

Obviously, kids can’t take leftovers to school since they can’t warm them up, but they eat leftovers at home each night. I proudly bring leftovers to work and usually make the coworkers jealous with the aroma coming out of the break room. They like to peek in and ask what I’m having, it’s like moths to a flame.

Anyways, sorry to ramble. Love what y’all have going on here and am happy to be a faithful follower.

Oh, and TNML changed my life!

Here’s a few pics of some meats from my porch.

Go Dawgs!

Kinsey:

Thank you to David for checking in. I know it can be intimidating to send that first email and to see it on OutKick knowing tens of thousands of readers are going to see it.

That's why I've always told you guys to pretend we're all just sitting around a table at a VFW or some northern Michigan dive bar with zero cell service and not some pretentious bar with walls painted Millennial gray.

By the way, it's 7:47 a.m. and now I'm hungry for a plate of MEAT.

Some of us step out for lunch to connect with society after hours and hours of busting our asses…another first-time emailer checks in!

- Millennial Derek in Texas writes:

My name is Derek from Collinsville, TX, small town-- graduating class of 41 in 2008, about 20 minutes south of the Oklahoma border, right off Lake Texoma.

I have been reading Screencaps for awhile now, since the Jason Whitlock/Outkick days, and have been a huge fan. I read every day but may have missed a couple here and there. I love many of the topics covered and I have thought about emailing on several, however none have inspired a reply until the "packed lunch vs. dining out" topic. This one really hit home for me as I have a different point of view than the majority of emails that you have shared.

A bit of background, I am a master electrician with 9 years experience in the field. I work at a local private college and make just under 50k a year, which is supplemented by decent benefits. One of those is free tuition for my kids (5 girls ages 7-15) so that is the main reason why I choose to work there. I supplement my income by doing side work on the weekends and after hours, and we are a single income family...wife stays at home to help with the kids and property.

The reason I am emailing is because after working a standard 8-5 job, as well as side work that keeps me away from home until late at night often, my lunch break at Texas Roadhouse is one of the few pleasures in my life. At least three times a week, I sit at the bar, greet my usual bartender, and order my usual meal. Usually the medallions with a couple tall Blue Moons. Along with football, this is my sanctuary, my escape.

I do pack lunches on most days, but when I am working 10-12 hour days, 6 days a week, I need my lunch break excursions to maintain my mental health as the kids would say. Why work and make all this money if you can't enjoy it on a weekly basis? Thanks Joe for all you do, and one day I hope to have enough time and money to make it to the Two Club Invitational, even though I have never truly golfed.

Kinsey:

I want the Boomers who constantly bang on the Millennials to read that email. It's guys like Millennial Derek and Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green (a gas man) who are the backbone of this country now that you old-timers have retired. Without these guys, you wouldn't have natural gas and those electrical jobs done while you enjoy retirement.

That said, Screencaps MUST have readers in the northern suburbs of Dallas who could show Millennial Derek a good time at a golf course. He's 36 miles or so from Frisco, TX.

We have to get MDiT (Millennial Derek in Texas) on a golf course. It's guys like this who deserve to get away and have some fun. He needs to feel the buzz of 18 holes with like-minded men who can show him a path to golf happiness.

Someone in Dallas help me make this happen.

Derek, you stick with the Screencaps community. We have your back.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

#################

And with that, we're ready for a weekend. You guys are dialed in. The menus are set. The weather is going to be INSANE. It's going to be 86, no clouds. Yes, I need to go turn on the pool. I might sleep on the patio tonight.

Don't sleep on this CFB slate!

I'm off to the soccer fields. Have an incredible couple of days off.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :