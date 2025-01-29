Woke Losers Attack Carrie Underwood, Prove They're Insufferable Clowns

Woke idiots are targeting Carrie Underwood, and it's comical to see.

The country music sensation stole the show at President Donald Trump's inauguration when she led the crowd in singing "America The Beautiful."

There were some tech issues, but it didn't slow down Underwood. Her a cappella performance was incredibly powerful and beautiful.

It wasn't about politics. It was about America.

Trolls attack Carrie Underwood.

Some people weren't happy when it was announced that Underwood would be performing at the inauguration, and the outrage is apparently not done just yet.

"American Idol" released a promo for the upcoming season, and the wokes used it to attack Underwood - who is a judge on the new season.

Below are some of the comments left by the "never have brigade" of the internet:

PASS. Carrie Underwood aka Carrier Underwhelmed.

lol this show is for maga now, hope it tanks!

Nope. Not gonna watch, or vote poor pick for a new judge.

Miss MAGA… no thanks!

Nope. I refuse to watch this season because she’s on it.

NOT watching! You have underwood to thank!!!

Not watching due to Carrie MAGATART

Disappointed in Carrie. Wish I could go back in time and vote for Vonzell who ate her up with vocals and stage presence every week.

Sorry NO!! Carrie is a MAGA disappointment. I will not support the show.

I will not miss a minute of @carrieunderwood and the entire cast!!!

No thanks!! Not with MAGAit Carrie as a judge!!

So disappointed that she supports this administration.

Not watching anymore

This will be the first season I haven’t watched!!! Please reconsider the choice to have Carrie be a judge.

Carrie involved, not watching

KKKARRIE UNDERWOOD

I'm glad to see people are still seething *checks notes* more than a week after Underwood crushed it at the inauguration.

There's a simple rule in life that I'd encourage you all to follow, and it's not difficult. If you're angry online, then you're losing.

Nobody losing their mind and temper online is in a good position. Do these people in the comments think their opinion matters so much that it's going to make a difference?

Spoiler: It will not!

Crack a beer, go outside, touch some grass and live life. It's not that big of a deal. Underwood put on a show for the ages, and she shouldn't have to apologize for it.

What do you think of Underwood's performance and the backlash she continues to face? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.