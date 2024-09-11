Carmen Electra Throws On Cowboy Boots & Gets People Talking Ahead Of 90s Convention Appearance

Are you looking for a little 90s pop culture nostalgia as the summer winds down? Well, if you are there, and you're going to be in Daytona Beach this weekend, you're in luck.

Carmen Electra and company have you covered. They're going to be down in Florida for something called 90s Con this Friday through Sunday.

I don't know how the other 90s pop culture folks, like the several 90210 cast members that are going to be in attendance, are promoting the event. But I do know how Carmen is.

The 52-year-old 90s star turned content creator is getting people talking by falling out of her top on the back of a pickup truck.

She tossed on a cowgirl hat and boots, then a "link in bio" mention to direct your attention to her upcoming convention appearance. You can't accuse her of not effectively marketing the event.

You can count on Carmen Electra to go all out to promote an event

That link in Carmen's bio takes you to her page where she has what you can expect of her while she's in attendance on Saturday and Sunday. Prior to dumping out the pickup pics, she announced, "I’m about to be all up in Florida 🤙🏼🌴"

"Come visit me at the #90sCon in Daytona Beach☀️ I’ll be there Saturday Sept 14th & Sunday Sept 15th for autographs, selfies, photo-ops and more! 😉 See you soon Florida 💋"

As Carmen said in the post, she will be handing out autographs, selfies, and professional photo ops during the event. But don't make it weird.

There are rules. She's not signing any Playboys or nudes. Here's how much cash you can expect to part ways with for each of Carmen's different offerings.

Autographs: $60

Selfie: $60

Combo (Autograph/Selfie): $100

Professional Photo Ops:

Solo: $80

While she's there, she is also expected to be part of a panel at some point. The date and time are still being worked out for that.

In addition to Carmen Electra and the several 90210 cast members expected to attend, Heather Locklear, Joey Lawrence, Melissa Joan Hart, Rose McGowan, and Candace Cameron, are just some of the other names on the celebrity guest list.

Not a bad trip back in time for the $125 price tag for a weekend pass.