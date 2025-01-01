Carmen Electra Kicks Off 2025 With A Stunning Content Series, NYE Puker & Alanis Still Has A Fastball

I'm tired. You're tired. Let's just get through the morning and to 5 p.m. when MY Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Grand Daddy of Them All

I felt like Keith Jackson writing that headline.

Yes, I went out last night to a neighborhood party. Yes, I drank Kirkland Lagers, which are growing on me as a casual neighborhood party beer. Yes, I had too many jalapeno poppers and now I'm paying the price.

Yes, I stayed up way too late and got up way too early and now I have a full day of work ahead of me. But it's a new year and it's time to soldier on.

What did we learn last night from the NYE coverage?

That Alanis Morissette turned 50 in 2024. She popped up on Seacrest's NYE show belting out hits with some woman I'd never heard of and the instant reaction out of the neighborhood party was: How old is Alanis these days? 50!

How'd the Internet react? They think Alanis looks great, but there was some woke mixed in, which caused some viewers to deduct points. I don't know what the woke was because I turned off my ‘Did she just sing something woke’ monitor because I was trying to live in the moment and just suck down some beers in a neighbor's basement.

I don't know who Harry is, but he has a point.

Yes, she's a HUGE LIB, as we all knew, but she deserves credit for still having her fastball when so many of the 1990s leading ladies of pop culture have turned into disgusting wacko self-help yoga instructors.

Then, Seacrest's show threw it to a performance from some guy named Teddy Swims and I instantly felt like I was 80. I work in pop culture all day long and I'd never heard of the guy.

But I do know this song. Don't know the guy's name. Know the song. Never knew we had another singer with a bunch of face tats.

It feels like Teddy Swims is the kind of guy who will one day have a Super Bowl halftime cameo. Not a headliner. Cameo like Timberlake ripping off Janet's bra cameo.

My Rose Bowl prediction

Ryan Day has his fastball back. Ohio State is playing with the revenge factor. Chip on its shoulder factor. Ohio State against the world factor. Chip gets revenge factor.

And we know that Ohio State has a recent history of playing very well on the Rose Bowl turf.

Yes, the offensive line is still a mess. Yes, Will Howard could throw three picks and turn into a complete mess at any moment, but the intangibles are there after the Michigan loss. Yes, Oregon is going to attack the OSU DB who commits all sorts of pass interference penalties.

It's survive and advance time.

MY BUCKS get it done in Pasadena: 38-34.

By the way, remember when New Year's Day was about college football and multiple games to watch?

You'll get three games today: 1 ET, 5 and 8:45. Peach, Rose and Sugar.

Why so few games? ESPN wants all of your attention focused on the three playoff games they paid billions for.

If Texas-Arizona State sucks, you're out of luck. You might want to have backup plans today — or take a nap.

Why the NBA sucks from a Screencaps reader in San Francisco of all places! And plane etiquette

— TigerfraninSanFran (tells me he works in tech and that means he has to live in S.F.) emails:

Hope you had a Merry Christmas and have a Happy New Year!

Been meaning to write this since last week. On Christmas, I was forced to watch the second half of the Lakers vs Warriors. Couldn't find the video, but the first 12 combined possessions for both teams in the third quarter was a 3. And not desperation, but sometimes with 19, 20 seconds left on the clock. At one point, it was 8 straight misses.



I know you have covered this in the past, but travel for the holiday has me thinking of plane etiquette. Here are the social contracts we all agree to on a plane:

1.) Window seat controls the window shade - but they agree to keep it closed when hot and on red eyes.



2.) Middle seat gets two armrests

3.) Aisle you get the extra leg room



4.) No reclining. I am tall and don't do it. It hardly helps you but 100% inconveniences the person behind you.



5.) Sweaters stay under and your carry on only goes above your row on either side. This can be violated if you board late



Look forward to the Screencaps community disagreement!



Question for the community: Will Hollywood stop giving into the woke minority and start making funny movies again like the Hangover? Now that the majority spoke in Nov. I am hoping they realize they should stop catering to the whiney minority snowflakes. Turns out non-woke movies make more money! Someone should tell Disney.

Toys you'll never forget

— Jim in San Diego will #neverforget:

When I was about 6 or 7, we moved to a new development and I had to make all new friends. There was a kid a year younger than me about 3 doors down, and he had this awesome collection of Zeroids. Thewe were battery-powered little robots that could move on tank-style treads. We spent countless hours in his basement playing Zeroids – had a whole mini-moon colony set up down there. Then his folks divorced, and he moved away. I forgot all about them until I saw a couple at an antique store a few years ago – for hundreds of dollars each.

Anyway, here’s a web site that has the story and some photos: The Zeroids Robots by Ideal - The Old Robots Web Site

— Tim in Texas City, TX will #neverforget:

When I was a kid, my old man instilled in me the importance of keeping toys in good condition with their original packaging (especially the Lionel trains that he and I collected together). In the early 90's, nothing was cooler than the Power Rangers, and I was fortunate to receive a number of PR toys for birthdays / Christmas, etc.

On the rare occasion that I would take them out to play with them, I ALWAYS did so very delicately and would carefully pack them back into their boxes and onto the shelves in my closet when I was done, knowing that one day they would be worth a good amount of money if they were fully intact.

Fast forward to 2007 or so, when I was off at college and my parents, being the kind-hearted folks that they are, adopted ("took in" is probably more accurate) a 5-year-old kid.

He was the son of my mom’s good-for-nothing, lazy-ass nephew, who could not properly care for him. One day, while my parents were out and my older brother was at home "watching" this kid, he wandered into my old bedroom and discovered the holy grail of Power Rangers toys neatly tucked away in my closet...y'all see where this is headed, right?

It wasn't that he took them all out and played with them (any kid certainly would), it was that he ABSOLUTELY TORE INTO the boxes like he was opening presents from Santa on Christmas morning.

All of the meticulous, painstaking, diligent (and every other synonymous adjective listed on thesaurus dot com) care that I had taken to keep those toys in as close-to-mint condition as I possibly could as child was destroyed in an instant. All that remained was ripped-up boxes, mangled toys, and my shredded hopes of ever cashing in on my "mint to near mint", original-package-intact Dragonzord, Dragon Dagger, Shuttlezord, Megazord, Saba Sword, Red, Blue, Black, Green, White Ranger, etc., etc. ...

Thank God he never found my trading cards…

Kinsey:

I learned something this morning: Tim in Texas City, based on when he went off to college, is a member of the Screencaps Millennials. Had no idea.

Growing that Millennial base is key for Screencaps and OutKick in 2025.

By the way, not to make you feel old this morning, but:

Did you say road trip?

— Scott K. emails:

Reading Screencaps this morning....as I do each and every day...I stopped when I saw your plans for 2025 and wanted to send an email invitation! Please consider making Dexter, MO on June 6-7 part of your road trip plans. The Ben Kruse 18 FORE Life Charity Golf Event is celebrating 25 years. Check out 18forelife.com to see more of what we do, how we do it....but I will guarantee a great time, amazing hospitality and a chance to play in what I think is one of, if not, THE largest one day, one course 4 person scramble in the nation. 36 AM teams, 56 PM teams and a hell of a party. This year will be special and we'd love to have you check us out. The gift bag alone will be worth the travel.

As always...thank you for all you do. You get my day started off just right each and every AM.

Take care...CHEERS to the best year yet.

Kinsey:

As I told Scott, his dates back up against my wedding anniversary and after 2024 when I was on a golf trip for my anniversary, that WILL NOT be happening THIS YEAR — 2025.

Mrs. Screencaps dealt with it once.

Do you watch R-rated movies question

— Joey P. asks:

Do you ever watch R-rated classic movies when they are shown edited on broadcast T.V./basic cable? I myself cannot. It would be like drinking decaffeinated coffee; All the fun stuff removed, thus no point to it all.

Kinsey:

I might watch five minutes of an R-movie on cable, but there's no way I'm sitting through an entire edited movie.

My question is: Where are all the great R-rated movies that we all loved 20 years ago? Vince Vaughn says it's because people don't want to get fired, so they just keep producing a bunch of stupid movies instead of giving a great comedy about getting plastered at college.

#########################

Guys, that's it. I have to slide over and run the OutKick homepage from 9-5 ET. Again, I'm here. I'm present. I'm working behind the scenes to give other editors time off for the holiday.

Keep the emails coming. Remember, there are no bad emails. Do you have a thought? Share it in 2025.

Speaking of time off, I'm off tomorrow as payback for getting up this morning after a very late night. SeanJo will have you guys covered on Thursday. I'll be back to normal on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Have a great first day of the year and let's make this the best year yet.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

