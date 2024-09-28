Carmen Electra & Debbe Dunning Stop By For 1990s Saturday, Bama GameDay Signs & The Tigers Actually Did It!

I want to start with what happened this week in western North Carolina and across areas my family just visited two months ago

It's hard to comprehend exactly the level of destruction that occurred on the I-26 route that we drove over a three-day period in late July and early August, especially the destruction of the Unicoi County Hospital and the surrounding valley along the Nolichucky River near Erwin, TN.

We just got off that exit on our way home and grabbed some food at the McDonald's before heading north on TN-107.

That was exit 37.

Here's what the Virginia State Police helicopter found at Exit 40 where the Unicoi County Hospital is located.

And then there's the destruction in Asheville in the Biltmore Village where floodwaters have been sitting for days this week. All up and down I-26 where we were exploring has been destroyed.

It's been rather surreal to see this area destroyed so soon after an incredible stay in an area we considered one of the most beautiful places we've visited. We stayed at the Holyfield Hideaway along the Old Asheville Hwy along Sam's Creek. That area is now under a flash flood emergency. I have no knowledge of how the owners, Chuck and Valda, are doing or if they've sustained heavy damage, but I know Sam's Creek was a raging creek under normal circumstances in July.

That said, I have a bad feeling for what happened along creek's like that one with all that water that came down in those mountains.

We're definitely thinking about that part of the country this weekend and hopefully the recovery can start soon.

My adopted Detroit Tigers have done it!

Before you say I'm just jumping on the bandwagon, I'll have you know my college internship was for the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers Triple-A affiliate), and I've gone to more Detroit games than Reds games in my lifetime. My resume is rock-solid.

I will die a Reds fan, but I'll always have a soft spot for MY Tigers. By the way, I've said it multiple times over the last 6-8 months, Detroit is such a great sports city. You can stay at nice hotels. Eat at nice restaurants, especially BBQ, and get LOADED at like 500 bars if that's your thing, and it's all within easy cab ride or walk.

Now we wait to see if this Tigers team can do the unthinkable and get to the ALDS, which would likely be against the Yankees.

All of a sudden, I'm a baseball nerd again.

I've started to have a recurring appearance on the ‘Ricky Cobb Show’ if you guys don't have anything to do on Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. ET

Friday Night Lights in Naperville, IL

- Mike N. shares:

God Bless America

Americana at its finest in New Braunfels, TX

- David P. from New Braunfels gives us a report on his part of the USA:

We left at 7 am to secure a spot for the annual Comal County Fair Parade starting at 9. Granddaughter cheers for NB Canyon Cougars and grandson is in the band. Cougars beat the hated NB High Unicorns in the Wurst Bowl for the third year in a row and displayed a giant sign on one of their floats reminding all of the fact. Parade lasted to nearly 11.

There were fire trucks, police vehicles, giant utility sewer machines of some sort, bands and more bands. Area is growing fast and there are many new HS. Who the F are the Wolves and Dragons?

Vendors selling balloons, bubble machines, kettle korn and popsicles. There were county officials, Dem party and Republican party floats and other vehicles. Repubs definitely prevailed. Tractors, jeeps, broncos, various golf carts and business vehicles and floats.

Wish I had a picture, but favorite was a giant HEB shopping cart with a bad ass drag like engine below. I'll stop now, but made me feel so good for the country despite all the BS. If there is something similar in your area. GO with all kids and grandkids.

##################

And with that, I have to run. It's Soccer Saturday. It's wet from Hurricane Helene rain. We're going to go play these games and then it might be a tinker around the house day combined with college football.

Let's go have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :