Cardinals Fans Aren't Happy With Team After Cheerleaders Removed From Sideline During Monday Night Football

What is going on in Arizona? No, I'm not talking politics here. I'm talking about reports that the Arizona Cardinals removed their cheerleaders from the sideline on Monday night.

Fans arriving for the Monday Night Football game between the Chargers and the Cardinals were caught off guard by the fact that the cheerleaders were not in their usual spots during the game.

The cheerleaders still made appearances throughout the game. But they were limited to breaks in the action, at halftime and between quarters. They were nowhere to be found during the game and fans aren't happy about the change.

FOX 10 reports that the cheerleaders being removed from the sideline and limited to breaks in the action was due to new premium seating that was added. The squad was given a four-day notice, and props to them for not staging a protest.

The cheerleaders were allegedly told that the reason they wouldn’t be performing on the sideline any longer was to avoid blocking the view of the game for those in these new premium seats. What about the rest of the fans? Not to mention all the hard work the cheerleaders put in.

Former cheerleaders have spoken out after the current squad's performance time of almost three hours has been cut down to 10 to 15 minutes. That's not what they signed up for.

Kim Denson from the 1994 and 1995 squads said, "We added spice, girls, and something different than football." She had me at spice. Well said Kim. Where are you supposed to get that spice now?

Davis Berryhill, from the 2017 to 2021 squads, added "We really led the crowd and kept the positive energy up regardless. If it’s a win or not, such a great game."

Another solid point that the higher-ups in the Arizona Cardinals organization apparently didn't consider when they decided to stick the cheerleaders in the locker room during the game.

Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders are receiving a ton of support from former cheerleaders and fans

Fans didn’t show up on Monday night just to support a team that went 4-13 last year. They were there with renewed hopes that this season wasn’t already lost and to support a cheerleading squad who has given them so much, especially in times when the team is awful.

The unhappy Cardinals fans let it be known that they want the Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders to be a bigger part of their game day experience in the comment section of the squad's final post from Monday night.

One disappointed Cardinals fan said, "It’s honestly really disappointing to see the Cardinals Cheerleaders removed from the sidelines. These women work incredibly hard, and their energy adds so much to the game day atmosphere."

A lifelong season ticket holder said, "Super disappointing that they decided to remove the cheerleaders from the sidelines. They are part of this team. We need their energy. Bring them back."

You can't ruin your season ticket holder's experience in the name of a few extra seats. That's not how you run a successful organization. The cheerleaders are part of the team.

Another season ticket holder agreed. They said, "Great performance! I missed seeing them on the sidelines! I’m a season ticket holder, they are a great part of the game experience!!! We need them back on the sidelines!"

Yet another fan said, "THE BEST PART OF THE GAME—- we need your energy on the sidelines!!!!"

Monday night should have been about a hard-fought win over the Chargers and the fact that, despite a 3-4 record, the Cardinals are still in the mix in the NFC West.

Instead, it turned into a discussion about an insane move to remove the cheerleaders from the sideline. The Cardinals need to do the right thing here by apologizing and making sure the squad is back on the sideline during the next home game.