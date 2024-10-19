Candy Pants: Nursing Home Staple Werther's Originals Offering Special Candy-Holding Pants

I love a good, "Who asked for this?" story, and this may be the one that embodies that question more than any other: custom jeans from every geezer's favorite candy brand, Werther's Originals, with thirty tiny pockets that are only big enough to hold — you guessed it — one Werther's each.

Again… who asked for this?

Not going to lie though, I kind of want them.

The brand rolled out its newest — and I'm assuming first — foray into the world of pants, and they are something.

You can enter to win a pair of those on the company's website.

I hope some old person gets a pair of these. They'd be the final boss of elderly people, just dishing out Werther's and weaving yarns that don't really go anywhere.

Although, I have some concerns about wearing a pants-bandolier of caramel in my pants.

I don't know if you've ever had someone give you some hard candy like a Werther's or one of those weird strawberry candies in the strawberry-looking wrapper that no one knows the name of, but if you forget about it and it melts, you could find yourself with a real problem in your pants.

Now, multiply that problem by 30 and I think you'll start to see why I'm concerned.

Also, can you just run these through the washing machine? I wouldn't want to ruin my washer and then have to explain to the apartment maintenance guy why it's clogged with caramel.

"…I know it sounds weird, but I won these pants with like 30 pockets in them designed solely to hold Werther's Originals caramel candies, and I forgot to empty like a dozen of them so that's why the washing machine is ruined… we're still going to get the deposit back, right?"

Whoever wins a pair of these pants: I want a full report on how they're working out for you.

Did you ruin your washing machine?

Are your legs constantly coated in caramel?

Did you get any women's phone numbers and, if so, how many?

I need answers.