Camille Kostek Turns Up The Heat With A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

Here we are, the first Friday in August, and while some are fully prepared to break out their sweaters for fall, there are those fighting back. Summer is not over.

There's still time on the clock, and we're going to make sure it hits all zeroes before we turn the page on the season. We can count Camille Kostek as an ally and one of the ones fighting the good fight.

She showed respect for summer this week with a couple of behind-the-scenes looks at her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot for the 60th anniversary issue.

She was in Portugal. It was rainy, and it was her first time shooting for the magazine that didn't involve a beach. None of that mattered.

Camille was ready for everything and anything they could throw her way. Don't take my word for it, take a look at the two behind-the-scenes posts of her content.

Camille Kostek's Latest Looks At Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot Come During A Busy Summer

Camille dropped her part two on Friday morning while the losers were busy jumping all over Brittany Mahomes for a caption on shots from her own SI Swimsuit shoot.

No drama over here, just another round of a swimsuit model sharing some elite level content on social media while respecting summer.

What a summer it has been so far for Camille Kostek. She had all the SI Swimsuit events and the magazine release itself. She then found herself on the cover of Maxim before hitting all the events surrounding that.

A party here, a party there, a vacation over here, then a couple of reminders via behind-the-scenes looks at her photo shoot that she's very much on top of her game.

There's no need to stir up the comment section for attention. Who better to serve up reminders that summer isn't over? Thank you for your service to the cause, Camille.