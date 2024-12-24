Christmas In The Clanker: California Shoplifters Shocked By New Law

Some Orange County, California thieves are getting quite a rude awakening after finding out that shoplifting is now considered a felony.

One video in particular released by the Seal Beach Police Department shows surveillance footage of three women going on a shoplifting spree and stealing over $600 worth of goods from an Ulta Beauty cosmetics store.

Unfortunately for them, they should have shoplifted a newspaper, at least then they would have known of the new criminal upgraded felony charges that were recently put in place.

"It's a felony?" one thief asked while being handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser with her accomplice friend. "B-tch, new laws - stealing is a felony. This is Orange County, they don't play," the friend responded in the viral video.

Her friend then went on to talk about her previous experiences and run ins with the law.

CALIFORNIA CRIMINALS ARE SHOCKED THAT THEY ARE NOW BEING GIVEN FELONY CHARGES

Under a previous 2014 law, shoplifters that stole less than $950 worth of goods would just be given a misdemeanor charge, if even that. The result, as we all know, has been sheer madness and lawlessness across California as retail stores have had to either shut down or stores like CVS have had to lock up everything from deodorant to ice cream in order to prevent it from being stolen.

However, the new Proposition 36 law undid some of the soft-on-crime policies that hindered law enforcement from arresting and prosecuting criminals.

Some stores have started putting up signs to alert shoplifters of the new penalties. That may be asking a lot, as one has to assume that some of these criminals can even read in the first place.

VOTERS PASSED A NEW LAW TO STOP SOFT CRIME POLICIES

Congratulations to Orange County for FINALLY coming around and realizing what law-abiding citizens have been screaming for years now: Laws work as deterrents to crime when they are actually enforced.

Enough with the pandering. Enough with the politics. Enough with criminals having more rights than the rest of us.

I say send them all to jail. Consequences must have actions and repeat offenders will never stop committing crimes unless they face some sort of punishment.

No Christmas cookies for you this year. Instead, you're getting stale, cold oatmeal in the slammer. Maybe next year you'll do better!

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SHOPLIFTERS BEING CHARGED WITH FELONIES? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow