Man Stung In The Junk By A Scorpion During Stay At Vegas Hotel Says His Sex Life Was Ruined By The Incident

A California man paying a visit to Las Vegas during the Christmas holiday back in 2023 got an unexpected wake-up call that has ruined his sex life.

Michael Farchi went viral earlier this year when the 62-year-old shared an absolute nightmare of a story that involved him being stung in the testicles by a scorpion while he slept in his bed.

"I just felt like somebody stabbing me in my private area. It felt like a sharp glass or a knife. I went to the restroom, and I saw a scorpion hanging on my underwear," Farchi said of the unfortunate encounter.

The words stabbing and private area aren't words you ever want to put together in a sentence. This encounter obviously left him in a lot of pain, and it's safe to say the rest of his trip was ruined.

But the story doesn't end with a simple scorpion sting to the junk. Farchi has experienced PTSD, erectile dysfunction, and emotional trauma since the incident occurred.

A scorpion sting to the testicles seems like a reasonable enough reason to file a lawsuit

Now Farchi and his wife Batia have decided to file a lawsuit. One of their attorneys, Brian Virag of "The Bed Bug Lawyer," said according to 8 News Now, "I can also indicate, as you saw in the complaint, we’re also making a claim for loss of consortium for Mr. Farchi’s wife."

In other words, the couple's sex life has taken a hit since the scorpion sting to the testicles.

The attorney added, "It really doesn’t matter, so much, how it got there. The fact that it was there and they were on notice that there were prior issues of scorpions at the subject property that’s obviously the main point here."

The lawsuit claims that the Venetian Resort was aware of an "infestation of poisonous, deadly scorpions" prior to Farchi being on the receiving end of a painful sting to his groin.

Farchi, according to the lawsuit, is seeking a jury trial and is after damages for past and future medical expenses, pain and suffering, mental distress, anguish, loss of companionship and support, and loss of enjoyment of life.

Best of luck to the resort's attorneys who will be tasked with trying to convince a jury that this guy doesn't deserve the damages he's after. The scorpion sting to the testicles alone, never mind the other issues that have developed, is worth a decent payout.